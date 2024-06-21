Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree has its own system for gaining power in place known as Shadow Realm Blessings. This doesn’t mean you should forget about Runes altogether, which will still be needed for weapon upgrades and popping more stats into your Tarnished, but they will help you handle the tough and challenging bosses you’ll be running into.

Shadow Realm Blessings are made up of Scadutree Fragments and Revered Spirit Ashes; the former improving the Tarnished’s stats and the latter improving Spirit Ashes and Torrent’s stats. These items are found all across the Realm of Shadow, and we definitely encourage you to use them! To aid with that, here’s how to use Shadow Realm Blessings in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

How to use Shadow Realm Blessings in ER Shadow of the Erdtree

Shadow Realm Blessings (both Scadutree Fragments and Revered Spirit Ashes) can be applied at any Site of Grace in Shadow of the Erdtree. Once you’re eligible for a new upgrade, a small circle will appear next to the option at a Grace, much like when upgrades will have been available for your Flasks.

Use Scadutree Fragments and Revered Spirit Ashes at a Site of Grace. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

These upgrades will gradually bump up in cost and need more of each item, but there are plenty to be found across the Realm of Shadow. Here’s the list of Scadutree Fragments we have found so far to help you out.

If you choose to apply either Shadow Realm Blessings, you’ll find that Scadutree Fragments boost your damage output and damage negation by a small percentage with each upgrade. This can be checked by looking at the Status of your Tarnished from the main menu; Scadutree Fragments do not affect any other stats.

So, continue pumping those points into Dexterity, or Intelligence, or whatever you fancy. While Scadutree Fragments will make your Tarnished that little bit stronger, they won’t change your overall build.

As for Revered Spirit Ashes, these make your Spirit Ashes (and Torrent) fare a bit better in battle against the tough DLC enemies. So, yes, you can get plenty of use out of your Mimic Tear in the Realm of Shadow, if that’s what you want to do! And you don’t need to worry about Torrent being one-shot during a fight… not as often, anyway.

One final note is that these Shadow Realm Blessings are entirely optional and only tied to the Realm of Shadow. They will not be in effect if you return to The Lands Between, and it’s up to you whether you use them or not. They’re there for a reason, so don’t hesitate to try them.

