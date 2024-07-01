Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC wouldn’t be much of an expansion if there weren't a dozen of overlapping quest lines and obscure items to find the real purpose of. One of these peculiar items with a hidden use is Thiollier’s Concoction, a deadly brew that you can receive as part of both Thiollier’s quest and Moore’s quest.

Now, upon consumption, Thiollier’s Concoction will kill you. It doesn’t appear to do much else, but it turns out that you can give this potion to an unsuspecting NPC and receive a hefty reward for doing so. Here’s where to use Thiollier’s Concoction in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

Where to use Thiollier’s Concoction in ER Shadow of the Erdtree

First things first, you’ll need to get your hands on Thiollier’s Concoction in Shadow of the Erdtree. If you are yet to do this, pay a visit to Thiollier at Pillar Path Cross.

Here's where you'll find Thiollier. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Revisit Moore at the Main Gate Cross, and he should give you some Black Syrup to hand over to Thiollier. If not, I recommend coming back here again after defeating Castle Ensis’ boss, Rellana.

With the Black Syrup to hand, return to Thiollier and hand it over. He’ll be grateful, and give you a sample of what he’s made using it: Thiollier’s Concoction. Now, if curiosity got the better of you and you consumed the Concoction before being able to actually use it like I did, you can buy another from Thiollier for 30,000 Runes.

Next, you’ll want to pay a visit to the Grand Altar of Dragon Communion that is south of Dragon’s Pit Terminus (accessible via Dragon’s Pit) at night. Here, you can speak with the Dragon Priestess and give her Thiollier’s Concoction (provided you haven’t already defeated Bayle the Dread).

To the south, you'll find the Dragon Priestess. To the east, you'll ultimately find Bayle the Dread. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Before you do this, it’s worth noting that by giving the Priestess the potion, you will be locked out of receiving the Priestess Heart and the Flowerstone Gavel weapon until you return in New Game Plus. You’ve been warned!

After handing over the Concoction, the Priestess will slumber. After resting at the Site of Grace three times, you’ll be able to talk to her again, and she'll give you the Dragonbolt of Florissax. Finally, you’ll want to scale Jagged Peak and defeat Bayle the Dragon if you haven't already; be sure to complete Igon’s quest while you’re doing so, as you don’t want to miss out on the legendary NPC.

After you defeat Bayle, a brutal boss, return to the Grand Altar of Dragon Communion and speak to the Priestess again. Agree to 'take her with you' in the following bit of dialogue, and the Priestess will then drop a new item: the Ancient Dragon Florissax Spirit Ashes.

The Spirit Ashes are much more impressive than you may first think. When summoned, the Ashes will boost all damage negation for the player, while also reducing the lightning damage negation of any enemies they strike. Pretty neat for those of us who like cheesing things with lightning.

