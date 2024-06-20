So, you’ve heard some rumblings about a poison specialist known as Thiollier in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree. A friend of Moore and Ansbach’s with a very interesting quest of his own, Thiollier is a character worth seeking out.

He also provides a small shop of poison-related wares, including the Deadly Poison Perfume Bottle, which was an interesting weapon to say the least. Anyway, whether you’re looking for him for the first time or wondering where he’s headed off to down south, here’s where to find Thiollier in Elden Ring.

As a forewarning, there are spoilers in the latter half of this guide. We warn you when to stop reading!

Where to find Thiollier in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

You can meet Thollier at the same time as you meet the rest of Miquella’s followers (who initially reside near Three Path Cross and Main Gate Cross) in Shadow of the Erdtree. Though, you’ll need to hop on Torrent and ride over to Pillar Path Cross to the east to find him.

Here's where you'll find Thiollier. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

From Three Path Cross, you want to travel northeast across the bridge to Castle Ensis’ Front Gate. Rather than approach the castle, take east and follow the leftmost path upwards.

Follow the path and when it splits, keep left again, where you’ll find one of Miquella’s Crosses and Thiollier on a cliff-edge.

Thiollier will stay here for a while, but if you continue to check in with him after in-game events, he will eventually say that he is moving south. Where exactly does he run off to, though?

Where does Thiollier move to in Shadow of the Erdtree?

Thiollier moves to the Cerulean Coast next in Shadow of the Erdtree. If you’re yet to pay a visit, here’s where to get the Cerulean Coast map fragment, which shows you exactly how to get to the Cerulean Coast from Castle Ensis.

Thiollier moves to The Fissure, labelled on this map. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Once you have the Cerulean Coast map fragment, or if you’ve already explored the area, you want to head to the southmost point of the area. Here, you’ll find a cavern you can drop down into, leading you to The Fissure. At the end of this area, you’ll find and be able to speak with Thiollier again. Though, his shop will no longer be available once he moves.

Warning, there are spoilers ahead for what you’ll find in The Fissure.

In The Fissure, follow the path ahead and you’ll soon come to The Fissure Cross. You want to platform along the ruins on your left and keep following the path - killing the spectral Misbegotten along the way - until you come to The Fissure Depths Site of Grace. The laser beam enemies here are some of the most frustrating things I have ever faced, but with enough dodging, a shield - and by taking out the Gravebirds first - it is doable.

Things get a little creepy once you reach the Site of Grace. Sleeping animals aside, you want to throw yourself off the head of the ruin here, south of the Grace.

Jump! | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

A boss fight with the Putrescent Knight will ensue, but you’ll also find Thiollier’s summon sign on the ground. Following the fight, if you head into the next room, you’ll find Thiollier and be able to speak with him again.

For more on Shadow of the Erdtree, be sure to check out how to complete Thiollier's quest to round things off. While you're at it, take a look at the Swordhand of Night Jolan quest and Fire Knight Queelign quest for something else interesting to do.