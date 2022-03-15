Elden Ring Nokron Location: Where did the falling star land in Limgrave?

With your business in Caelid finished for the time being, your Tarnished’s attention turns to Nokron, Eternal City, hidden somewhere deep in The Lands Between of Elden Ring.

Now that the stars can move freely once again and fate can flow, a falling star has apparently opened up a way to Nokron, but you’re not given much indication of exactly where it fell.

All your friends can tell you is that the crater is somewhere in Limgrave, and even the bird’s eye telescope near the Agheel Lake South Site of Grace isn’t very illuminating.

Then, once you’ve found the city entrance, there’s still a way to go.

Here’s everything you need to do to get into Nokron, Eternal City in Elden Ring.

Where did the Nokron falling star land in Elden Ring?

First things first, you need to find the falling star crater in Limgrave before you can enter Nokron itself.

The star fell just south of the Mistwood Ruins, in the southeast of Limgrave.

You can either head south from the Third Church of Marika, or northwest from Fort Haight West.

Once you’re at the crater, make sure you’re on Torrent, because there’s going to be some jumping involved.

Descend around the rim of the crater, jumping down will just get you killed.

Then when you reach the flat part at the bottom, you need to double jump across the chasm into the opening below you.

Where is Nokron, Eternal City in Elden Ring?

Inside this new area, look down over the ledge below you, then drop down, bearing left.

Go through the window in front of you and the scene transition will appear - you’re in Nokron, baby.

However, this rooftop area is very dangerous, mostly because you can plummet to your death very, very easily.

Gingerly make your way down, then across the rooftop path - fighting or ignoring the silver slimes - until you reach a ledge. On your left as you walk along the ledge is a window you can get through.

On the other side, drop down again but beware of the archer enemies. Take them out, then move onto the next room where you finally find the Nokron, Eternal City Site of Grace.

From here you’re free to explore the area and claim its riches for your own.

