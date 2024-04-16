Elden Ring Albinauric Rise Puzzle: How to get the Graven Mass Talisman

You’ll have no doubt come across one or two "Rise" towers in Elden Ring by now, and if so, you’re likely familiar with their powerful magic seals too. To unlock them and see what’s inside, however, the Tarnished will have to complete some strange and far from straightforward puzzles.

This definitely applies to Albinauric Rise in Mountaintops of the Giants, which hides away the Graven Mass Talisman. To head inside, you’ll need to dispel some Fanged Imps in a very specific manner. So, here’s how to solve the Albinauric Rise puzzle and get the Graven Mass Talisman in Elden Ring.

How to get the Graven Mass Talisman in Elden Ring

The Graven Mass Talisman is found atop Albinauric Rise in Elden Ring, which is situated in the northeastern area of the Consecrated Snowfield.

To access this particular area, you’ll need both halves of the Haligtree Secret Medallion, and to have used this medallion at the Grand Lift of Rold. This will grant you passage to the area. From the lift, you then want to travel northeast until you reach Albinauric Rise, which is marked on the below map in case you get lost.

Here's where you'll find Albinauric Rise. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Once you reach Albinauric Rise, you’ll find that the tower is shut off by a seal, which means there’s some sort of puzzle for us to solve nearby before it’ll open. The puzzle here isn’t much of one at all, and you actually have two distinct options when it comes to breaking the seal.

How to solve the Albinauric Rise puzzle in Elden Ring

The first option for unsealing Albinauric Rise in Elden Ring requires you to kill a nearby Fanged Imp while having your own Fanged Imp Spirit Ashes active. If you don’t have these already, they’re sold by the Merchant at Raya Lucaria Academy. To reach him, go to the Main Academy Gate Site of Grace and take the eastern path.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

If you can’t be bothered buying the Fanged Imp Spirit Ashes, your second solution to breaking the seal is by killing two Fanged Imps that are guarding the tower using either a Bewitching Branch or Crystal Darts. This is much more difficult, and takes significantly more time, so we recommend opting for the Fanged Imp Spirit Ashes solution where possible.

Once you finish up one of the two solutions, the seal to Albinauric Rise will be broken and you’ll be able to head inside. Up at the top of the tower, you’ll be able to loot Graven Mass Talisman from a large pile of crystals.

The Graven Mass Talisman, which is rather creepy to look at, will greatly raise the potency of Sorceries when equipped. So, it’s a must-have for any Intelligence build that is primarily running Sorceries.

