Where to get the Roar Medallion in Elden Ring

Boost your roar and breath attacks by getting your hands on the Roar Medallion in Elden Ring.

Accessorizing is more important than you might thing in Elden Ring. The Talisman jangling around your neck can help to better position you for tough boss fights and areas, and one to consider is the Roar Medallion. This Talisman will prove especially useful to those with builds centered around roar or breath attacks, as the Talisman will boost their attack power.

And fortunately for the Tarnished, this Talisman isn’t too hard to get your hands on either, with it being situated not too far from where you start your journey in Limgrave. It's very easy to walk past though, so here’s where to get the Roar Medallion in Elden Ring.

Where to get the Roar Medallion in Elden Ring

The Roar Medallion is a drop from the Stonedigger Troll boss of Limgrave Tunnels in Elden Ring.

The location of Limgrave Tunnels is marked on the Elden Ring map
You'll find Limgrave Tunnels slightly south of South Agheel Lake. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Limgrave Tunnels is just a short walk south of the South Agheel Lake Site of Grace, and is easily accessed at the very beginning of the game.

Once inside, we recommend exploring thoroughly. There are a few hidden paths (that require jumping from elevators) and plenty of Smithing Stones to be acquired here.

If you’re looking to head straight to the boss room, however, you’ll want to wait until you’re on the second elevator in the cave. About halfway down, jump from it to reach another section. Press through this next area and keep right to eventually reach the room containing the Stonedigger Troll.

This particular boss fight is relatively easy, especially given the fact that you can send the Stonedigger Troll to sleep with a single Sleep Pot, making things trivial.

If you’d rather not send the boss to sleep, we recommend summoning a Spirit Ash - such as the Jellyfish, which you get early on - to help take some aggro for you. Then, we recommend focusing on heavy jumping attacks to consistently whittle his HP bar down while occasionally breaking his poise.

You will want to keep your distance and exercise patience during this fight, as while the Stonedigger Troll is quite slow and bulky, he performs plenty of AoE attacks that can easily catch you off guard. Exercise caution while jumping in for your attacks, and the fight shouldn’t be too much trouble.

The Roar Medallion's item description is shown in the player inventory in Elden Ring
Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Once the Stonedigger Troll has been felled, you’ll receive the Roar Medallion, which enhances the damage of your roar and breath attacks greatly. This is key to anyone hoping to use Dragon Incantations, such as Greyoll’s Roar.

For more on Elden Ring, take a look at some other useful Talismans to add to your arsenal. There’s the Green Turtle Talisman, the Gold Scarab, and the Claw Talisman that you can grab early on and will hopefully find useful.

