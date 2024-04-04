Skip to main content
Where to get the Claw Talisman in Elden Ring

Enhance your jump attacks by using Elden Ring’s Claw Talisman.

The player stands on top of a tower at Stormveil Castle, where the Claw Talisman is located in Elden Ring
Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware
Kelsey Raynor avatar
Guide by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on

Elden Ring boasts a lot of Talismans and only four Talisman Pouches, so you’ll need to be particularly selective about which ones you equip. That said, if you’re trying to boost your damage output as much as possible and happen to use a lot of jump attacks, the Claw Talisman is a must-have for you.

The Claw Talisman will boost the damage output of jump attacks by 15%, which can make a world of difference, especially earlier on in the game. So, it helps that this Talisman is easily accessed as soon as you manage to beat Margit, the Fell Omen. So, to enable a suite of unique builds, here’s where to get the Claw Talisman in Elden Ring.

Where to get the Claw Talisman in Elden Ring

The Claw Talisman is found on a corpse in Stormveil Castle in Elden Ring, and it is very easily missed if you're not too sure where to look.

The location of the closest Site of Grace to the Claw Talisman is marked on the Elden Ring map
Start from the Rampart Tower Site of Grace. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

To get to the Claw Talisman, you’ll want to start your journey from the Rampart Tower Site of Grace. From here, head outside and take a sharp right. You want to jump across to the rooftop here, as shown below. Don't be like me and fall while trying to make the jump ten times over, though.

The player faces some rooftops at Stormveil Castle that can be jumped to in Elden Ring
Jump onto this rooftop and climb the crumbling pillar directly ahead of you. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Once you’re safely on the rooftop, you want to climb up the small ruined pillar just ahead of you, where you’ll then be able to jump on the pillar ledges that are sticking out from the wall. If you’re playing in online mode, there’ll be messages left by other players indicating where you need to jump to. It might be tempting to jump straight onto the rooftop to your right, but you won't find anything super interesting this way.

Once on the ledge, keep left and go around the next two corners, and you’ll see a ladder up ahead that we want to get to. There'll also be a few soldiers here that you might want to take care of first. They'll follow you up the ladder otherwise!

The player looks towards a ladder leading up a tower at Stormveil Castle in Elden Ring
The Claw Talisman is atop this ladder. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Clamber up the ladder, and you’ll find the corpse with the Claw Talisman at the top surrounded by some birds (not the fighting kind, thankfully). Now, that wasn’t too bad, right? While you’re up here, we recommend exploring the rest of the rooftop areas before advancing further into the castle. There are some items to find here, and you can access other areas of Stormveil Castle from here that you may not have seen yet.

The Claw Talisman, when equipped, will increase the damage of your jump attacks. This can make quite the difference during fights, especially during the early-game, if jumping attacks are one of your go-to attacks.

For more on Elden Ring, take a look at some other useful Talismans you should consider equipping. There’s the Green Turtle Talisman for stamina regeneration, the Golden Scarab for more Runes, and the Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman which’ll protect you from incoming Physical damage by an enormous amount.

