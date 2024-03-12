There are a lot of Talismans to go about collecting in Elden Ring, but, despite their obvious utility, some Talismans are much more worthy of the trouble it takes to find them than others. The Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman is definitely worth the effort.

Much like its less-powerful counterpart, the Dragoncrest Shield, the Dragoncrest Greatshield will reduce incoming Physical Damage by a whopping 20%, which can come in clutch during some of Elden Ring’s toughest boss fights. So you can make the most of this defensive boon, here’s where to get the Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman in Elden Ring.

Where to get the Dragoncrest Greatshield in Elden Ring

The Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman is found in Miquella’s Haligtree, and is only accessible after beating Loretta, Knight of the Haligtree. The closest Site of Grace to the Talisman is the Drainage Channel.

To actually access Miquella’s Haligtree, you’ll need to track down the two halves of the Haligtree Secret Medallion, navigate the Consecrated Snowfield, and solve the Evergaol puzzle in the town of Ordina.

The closest Site of Grace to the Talisman is the Drainage Channel. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Once you arrive in Miquella’s Haligtree and eventually reach the Drainage Channel Site of Grace (which is on your way to Malenia’s boss arena), take the exit to the east that will lead you outside. Hug your left as much as possible, platforming along the branches and pillars until you arrive at a rooftop with multiple holes in it, as shown below.

Manouvre along the tree branches and pillars towards these broken rooftops. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Jump through one of the holes and onto the beams below. There’ll be multiple Pest enemies here who’s attacks you’ll want to try your best to avoid, or ideally, kill, as it’ll make your life a little bit easier while grabbing this Talisman.

The Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman is in this chest, which is guarded by a bunch of Pests. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

In the room below, where the Pests are residing, head west to then find the chest containing the Dragoncrest Greatshield.

This Talisman is pretty good, as it’s capable of reducing any incoming Physical damage by a whopping 20%. You can pair this with Pearldrake Talisman+2 to additionally reduce incoming Elemental Damage by 9%.

For more on Elden Ring, take a look at the Legendary Armaments you can find, as well as all of the Legendary Sorceries and Incantations across The Lands Between. If you fancy finding some other valuable Talismans, it’s also worth grabbing Marika’s Soreseal while in Miquella’s Haligtree.