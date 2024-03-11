Where to get all Pearldrake Talismans in Elden Ring

Elden Ring boasts a lot of Talismans for players to collect from boss drops and hidden chests, but as is the case with every armament and medallion on offer, some are better than others. The Pearldrake Talisman is capable of negating some Elemental Damage for the player when equipped, making it a solid pick against bosses that dish out plenty of Lightning and Holy damage, and so forth.

The Pearldrake Talisman comes in three variants, but as they grow in strength, they become increasingly troublesome to find. So, to give you a helping hand, here’s where to get all three variants of the Pearldrake Talisman in Elden Ring.

Where to get the Pearldrake Talisman in Elden Ring

The first Pearldrake Talisman in Elden Ring will require you to have found an Imbued Stonesword Key, as it is through one of the locked way gates at the Four Belfries.

Fortunately, however, you can acquire one Imbued Stonesword Key from the chest at the top of the hill at the Four Belfries, if you haven’t already used it.

Once you have the Key in hand, make your way to the first waygate at the bottom of the hill. Head on through the waygate here, and you’ll find yourself in Crumbling Farum Azula.

From the waygate, head north and to your right. You’ll then want to keep jumping down and heading north until you reach the Talisman, which is on a corpse, but be wary of the Beastmen enemies here.

Where to get the Pearldrake Talisman+1 in Elden Ring

Pearldrake Talisman+1 can be found in Elden Ring’s Mt. Gelmir area, specifically in Wyndham Ruins. To access the Talisman, however, you will need one Stonesword Key.

The closest Site of Grace to the ruins is the Erdtree-Gazing Hill. From here, you’ll want to head northeast up the hill.

Once you reach the ruins, you’ll want to explore the area until you find the Imp Statue in the northmost corner of the ruins. Use your Stonesword Key here, and you’ll be able to go ahead into a small room of skeletons, where the chest containing the Pearldrake Talisman+1 lives.

Just be wary of the Tibia Mariner here, and the fact that they can somehow still attack you while in the underground room here.

Where to get the Pearldrake Talisman+2 in Elden Ring

Pearldrake Talisman+2 requires you to venture to an optional area in Elden Ring, and that’s Miquella’s Haligtree.

You’ll be able to access this Talisman from one of the early Sites of Grace in the area, Haligtree Town, but to get there, you’ll need to track down the Haligtree Secret Medallion and complete the town of Ordina’s Evergaol puzzle first.

From the Haligtree Town Site of Grace, go through the door in front of you (northwest of you). Clamber up the ladder here, and then turn around. You’ll see a small gap you can jump across to reach a platform with a Misbegotten, and the Pearldrake Talisman+2 that you have been looking for!

