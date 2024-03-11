There are over 100 Talismans to seek out in Elden Ring, but at the end of the day, you can only equip four at any given time. Some Talismans will help your defenses, boost your attacks, and raise your stats, while others have some very distinct uses to the rest. This includes the Gold Scarab Talisman.

While a majority of Talismans will aid you in battle one way or another, the Gold Scarab Talisman instead boosts how many Runes you can acquire from fights by 20%. This is great for those trying to save for more Smithing Stones or acquire some additional Runes to level up with. To help you out, here’s where to find the Gold Scarab Talisman in Elden Ring.

Where to get the Gold Scarab Talisman in Elden Ring

The Gold Scarab Talisman is found in the Abandoned Cave in Elden Ring, which is located in a ravine in Caelid.

Here's where you'll find the Abandoned Cave. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

First and foremost, the entirety of the Abandoned Cave is covered in Scarlet Rot. To keep yourself clear of excessive rot build-up, we recommend sprinting through the cave rather than rolling. On top of that, the Ash of War: Quickstep can also aid with getting through the cave quickly; you can purchase this from Knight Bernahl at Warmaster’s Shack.

You ideally want something to protect you from the likes of Scarlet Rot while venturing through this cave, too. So, we recommend stocking up on Preserving Boluses to cleanse rot build-up, or acquiring the Flame, Cleanse Me Incantation to alleviate you of it instead. We also recommend bringing a torch along, as this cave is rather dark.

Once you’re ready for this particularly awful cave, the closest Site of Grace is the Smoldering Wall. From here, head east towards the ravine while avoiding the dogs in the area. You should see plenty of tree branches going across and down into the ravine; parkour along these while atop Torrent, and you should come to a platform on the other side with the Abandoned Cave’s entrance.

Jump across these branches to reach the Abandoned Cave. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

You’ll find plenty of Miranda’s and Rot Servants throughout the cave, and once you reach the boss room, you’ll find yourself facing off with not one, but two Cleanrot Knights. We recommend using a strong Spirit Ash against them to help prevent you from taking too much aggro, but once you beat them both, you’ll be rewarded the Gold Scarab Talisman.

With the Gold Scarab Talisman equipped, your Rune acquisition will be boosted by 20%, and it’ll stack with Rune-boosting items such as the Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot too, so be sure to equip both before any Rune farming!

