The best Elden Ring talismans can make a world of difference to your odds for survival – assuming you can find them, of course.

Like much else in Elden Ring, finding these talismans is often difficult. They’re easy to miss, hidden in deadly places, or both, but here's how to find some of the better ones.

What are the best talismans in Elden Ring?

Elden Ring’s talismans augment your abilities in a number of ways, from extending the reach of your arrows to buffing your lightning defense. Many of these are highly situational – for example, the Boltdrake Talisman won’t matter unless you’re facing a foe with lightning attacks – so we’ve opted for a few of the more universally helpful talismans.

Arsenal Charm

If you summoned Nepehli during the Godrick fight, she’ll be at Roundtable Hold after the battle ends. Speak with her to get the Arsenal Charm, which increases your maximum equipment load. It’s not a huge buff, but it leaves you free to spend level-up points on stats that aren’t endurance for a little while.

Golden Scarab

The Golden Scarab increases how many Runes you get for defeating enemies by 20%, but it’s tough to get. It’s a boss drop in Caelid’s Abandoned Caves and not recommended until you’ve leveled up a bit. The Abandoned Caves dungeon is in the middle of the Aeonian Swamp, southwest of the Sellia Crystal Tunnels. You can’t ride Torrent inside, so you’ll need to be mindful of the Scarlet Rot buildup.

The bosses are two Cleanrot Knights, one with a spear and one with a scythe. It’s not an easy fight, but once you’ve finished, you’ll get the Scarab.

Turtle Talisman

This one is easier to obtain. Head to Summonwater Village, north of the Third Church of Marika, and you’ll find a set of stairs leading underground. The chamber has no enemies, and the Turtle Talisman is in the chest at the other end. This one raises your stamina recovery rate, making it invaluable in tough fights.

Dragoncrest Shield Talisman

The Dragocrest Shield Talisman reduces physical damage received, but it’s a bit difficult to obtain. Travel to the Bestial Sanctum – where you exchange Deathroot – then exit the building and turn right. You’ll see some crumbling structures below. Use the tree roots to carefully navigate your way down, and then get on Torrent. There are two more levels of ancient roof to descend, and you’ll need Torrent’s jumps to reach the tower scaffolding and ledges as you go lower.

The Talisman is on a corpse at the northern end of the lower level. The trouble is this area is full of deadly bats. You can bypass them, but unless you defeat every bat, the game remains in a combat state, which means you can’t fast travel away. If you skip one, the easiest way to leave is just exiting the game.

Curved Sword Talisman

This one is much easier to find. It’s in a chest in Stormveil Castle, in the dark room where the knight ambushes you. The Curved Sword Talisman increases the power of your guard counters. Guard counters aren’t always safe to execute, but boosting their power can make a significant difference when you do pull them off.

Radagon’s Icon

Radagon’s Icon is on a corpse in the upper levels of the Debate Parlor in the Raya Lucaria Academy. From the Site of Grace, exit the parlor, turn right, turn right again, and follow the path until you reach a ladder. Climb it, enter the broken window, turn right, and you’ll find the corpse in question.

This is an excellent Talisman for magic, especially Incantations, since it reduces spellcasting time.

Radagon’s Scoreseal

The Scoreseal is a risk-reward Talisman that boosts all your attributes, but makes you take more damage as well. Getting it is also rather challenging. Travel to Fort Faroth in Caelid - south along the road from the Bestial Sanctum - and work your way through the other end.

Climb the ladder, leap across the roof, and go back down into the fort. Turn right from where you dropped down, turn around and jump across the gap, and follow the path around past the giant rats. Drop down again, and you'll find the Scoreseal in a chest.

How to get more Talisman slots in Elden Ring

You can only hold one Talisman at first, but key bosses drop Talisman Pouches that let you equip one extra Talisman:

Margit the Fell Omen

Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon

Godfrey, Elden Lord

