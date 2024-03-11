Throughout Elden Ring, there are over 100 Talismans to collect, but only nine of them are part of the game’s Legendary Talisman achievement. One particular Talisman that isn’t too tricky to get ahold of, but can be very easy to miss if you don’t know where to look, is the Old Lord’s Talisman.

A strong Talisman for those using Sorceries and Incantations throughout their game, this particular medallion hides away in Crumbling Farum Azula waiting for the Tarnished to find it. To give you a hand tracking it down, here’s where to find the Old Lord’s Talisman in Elden Ring.

Considering this Talisman is acquired during the end-game, please be wary of spoilers below.

Where to get the Old Lord’s Talisman in Elden Ring

The Old Lord’s Talisman is found in Crumbling Farum Azula in Elden Ring, making it only accessible after having beaten the Fire Giant and beginning to set the Erdtree alight.

Travel to the Old Lord's Talisman from the Beneath the Great Bridge Site of Grace. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

To get the Talisman, you’ll want to have collected the Beside the Great Bridge Site of Grace, which is the Grace closest to Maliketh, the Black Blade’s boss arena. From here, head up the stairs, but rather than go right towards Maliketh, take a left instead.

Keep pressing forward down the stairs until you end up going through a door and find yourself outside again. To your right will be a ladder (though, you can jump down without taking any damage). Go straight along the path here, and the Old Lord’s Talisman is in a chest in the room at the end.

Open the chest to receive the Talisman, but be careful of the Beastmen here. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

The chest is guarded by three Beastmen though, so take caution. Additionally, if you have already defeated Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy whilst at Volcano Manor, you’ll simultaneously be invaded by Recusant Bernahl here.

That said, it’s definitely worth beating Bernahl if you have the opportunity to do so. He will drop the Blasphemous Claw item, which is great for going up against Maliketh, and he’ll drop the Devourer’s Scepter, which is one of Elden Ring’s Legendary Armaments. You’ll also get the Beast Champion armor set, too!

The Old Lord’s Talisman, while equipped, will extend the duration of Spells by 30%. This includes both Sorceries and Incantations, and is arguably a must-have for any Intelligence build.

For more on Elden Ring, take a look at our boss order guide to determine who else you’ve left to beat. On top of that, don’t neglect the best Ashes of War and the best Spirit Ashes throughout The Lands Between too. There’s plenty of Legendary ones to find.