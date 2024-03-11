If you’re a fan of Elden Ring’s biggest and most hard-hitting weapons, or you’re simply experimenting with a Strength build, you might want to give the Devourer’s Scepter a go. This Great Hammer is one of Elden Ring’s Legendary Armaments, and if you can wield it, it’s certainly good fun to hit enemies over the head with.

To get the Devourer’s Scepter, however, we’ll need to venture all the way to Volcano Manor and tie up a few loose ends first. To help you get your hands on it, here’s where to get the Devourer’s Scepter in Elden Ring.

Where to get the Devourer’s Scepter in Elden Ring

The Devourer’s Scepter is a weapon dropped by Knight Bernahl (or Recusant Bernahl, depending on when you run into him) in Elden Ring.

Knight Bernahl has ties to the Volcano Manor, and much of his questline commences there, though you’ll first run into him at Warmaster’s Shack in Limgrave. If you choose to kill him here, you can retrieve the Devourer’s Scepter relatively early, as well as his Bell Bearing, but you will not be able to complete his quest.

Your first meeting with Bernahl is at the Warmaster's Shack. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

For the sake of being able to complete Bernahl’s quest, as well as retrieve the Devourer’s Scepter, we recommend exhausting his dialogue at Warmaster’s Shack. After this (and joining the Volcano Manor), he will be found at Volcano Manor under the name Recusant Bernahl, where he’ll task you with completing some Invasions.

Speak with Bernahl at the Manor both before and after defeating Rykard. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

You’ll need to do this before defeating the area boss, Rykard, or else Bernahl will leave. Once the Invasions are complete and you’ve collected your rewards - the Raging Wolf Set and Gelmir’s Fury - you can then go ahead and kill Rykard.

After having felled Rykard, return to Volcano Manor and speak with all the characters there, including Recusant Bernahl. They will all leave the Manor after you have spoken with them and rested.

You will next run into Recusant Bernahl in Crumbling Farum Azula, where he’ll invade you. He will not invade you if Rykard has not been killed.

To start his Invasion, make your way to the Beside the Great Bridge Site of Grace in Crumbling Farum Azula, and head up the stairs. Rather than go right towards Maliketh, the Black Blade's boss arena, take a left instead. Continue forward and take the door on your right that leads outside. There’ll now also be a ladder to the right to go down, but you can jump down here without taking any damage, too.

This is how to make your way from the Grace over to Bernahl. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Go straight along the following path and you’ll arrive at a room with a chest that contains the Old Lord's Talisman, surrounded by three Beastmen. Recusant Bernahl will then invade you.

Once you defeat Recusant Bernahl, you’re in for a treat. You’ll get the Devourer’s Scepter, the Blasphemous Claw, and the Beast Champion armor set. The Blasphemous Claw is especially nice to get here, as it can be used to help fell the nearby boss, Maliketh, the Black Blade.

He will not drop his Bell Bearing as an Invader, but you can return to his sword at Volcano Manor whenever you want to be able to access his Ashes of War.

The Devourer’s Scepter comes with the weapon skill, Devourer of Worlds, and requires Somber Smithing Stones to upgrade. It also only requires 24 Strength, and 20 Dexterity, 25 Faith to wield, too.

For more on Elden Ring, take a look at our boss order guide to see who you should be fighting next. On top of that, take a look at the best weapons in the game, as well as the best Talismans to get your hands on.