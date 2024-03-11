If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Where to get the Devourer’s Scepter in Elden Ring

The Devourer’s Scepter is a solid Strength weapon for those capable of wielding it. Here’s where to find it in Elden Ring.

The player stands near where Recusant Bernahl invades them in Elden Ring's Crumbling Farum Azula
Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware
Kelsey Raynor avatar
Guide by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on

If you’re a fan of Elden Ring’s biggest and most hard-hitting weapons, or you’re simply experimenting with a Strength build, you might want to give the Devourer’s Scepter a go. This Great Hammer is one of Elden Ring’s Legendary Armaments, and if you can wield it, it’s certainly good fun to hit enemies over the head with.

To get the Devourer’s Scepter, however, we’ll need to venture all the way to Volcano Manor and tie up a few loose ends first. To help you get your hands on it, here’s where to get the Devourer’s Scepter in Elden Ring.

Where to get the Devourer’s Scepter in Elden Ring

The Devourer’s Scepter is a weapon dropped by Knight Bernahl (or Recusant Bernahl, depending on when you run into him) in Elden Ring.

Knight Bernahl has ties to the Volcano Manor, and much of his questline commences there, though you’ll first run into him at Warmaster’s Shack in Limgrave. If you choose to kill him here, you can retrieve the Devourer’s Scepter relatively early, as well as his Bell Bearing, but you will not be able to complete his quest.

The location of the Warmaster's Shack in Limgrave is marked on the Elden Ring map
Your first meeting with Bernahl is at the Warmaster's Shack. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

For the sake of being able to complete Bernahl’s quest, as well as retrieve the Devourer’s Scepter, we recommend exhausting his dialogue at Warmaster’s Shack. After this (and joining the Volcano Manor), he will be found at Volcano Manor under the name Recusant Bernahl, where he’ll task you with completing some Invasions.

The player speaks with Recusant Bernahl at the Volcano Manor Drawing Room in Elden Ring
Speak with Bernahl at the Manor both before and after defeating Rykard. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

You’ll need to do this before defeating the area boss, Rykard, or else Bernahl will leave. Once the Invasions are complete and you’ve collected your rewards - the Raging Wolf Set and Gelmir’s Fury - you can then go ahead and kill Rykard.

After having felled Rykard, return to Volcano Manor and speak with all the characters there, including Recusant Bernahl. They will all leave the Manor after you have spoken with them and rested.

You will next run into Recusant Bernahl in Crumbling Farum Azula, where he’ll invade you. He will not invade you if Rykard has not been killed.

To start his Invasion, make your way to the Beside the Great Bridge Site of Grace in Crumbling Farum Azula, and head up the stairs. Rather than go right towards Maliketh, the Black Blade's boss arena, take a left instead. Continue forward and take the door on your right that leads outside. There’ll now also be a ladder to the right to go down, but you can jump down here without taking any damage, too.

The location of both Recusant Bernahl and the Beside the Great Bridge Site of Grace in Crumbling Farum Azula are marked on the Elden Ring map
This is how to make your way from the Grace over to Bernahl. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Go straight along the following path and you’ll arrive at a room with a chest that contains the Old Lord's Talisman, surrounded by three Beastmen. Recusant Bernahl will then invade you.

Once you defeat Recusant Bernahl, you’re in for a treat. You’ll get the Devourer’s Scepter, the Blasphemous Claw, and the Beast Champion armor set. The Blasphemous Claw is especially nice to get here, as it can be used to help fell the nearby boss, Maliketh, the Black Blade.

He will not drop his Bell Bearing as an Invader, but you can return to his sword at Volcano Manor whenever you want to be able to access his Ashes of War.

The Devourer’s Scepter comes with the weapon skill, Devourer of Worlds, and requires Somber Smithing Stones to upgrade. It also only requires 24 Strength, and 20 Dexterity, 25 Faith to wield, too.

For more on Elden Ring, take a look at our boss order guide to see who you should be fighting next. On top of that, take a look at the best weapons in the game, as well as the best Talismans to get your hands on.

Sign in and unlock a world of features

Get access to commenting, homepage personalisation, newsletters, and more!

In this article

Elden Ring

PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Related topics
Action Adventure Bandai Namco Entertainment FromSoftware PC PS4 PS5 RPG Xbox One Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Kelsey Raynor avatar

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

Kelsey's (she/they) passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and it's been rather difficult to get them to shut up about horror games since. When they're not scoping out new scares or commiserating the cancellation of Silent Hills, they can often be found fawning over cute Pokémon and Kirby, or being very average at FPS games. They've been in games media for 3 years.

Comments