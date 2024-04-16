After you've defeated some of the strongest foes in the game, Elden Ring actually lets you try out their unique weapons and see for yourself just how powerful boss weapons are; and they don’t disappoint. The Blasphemous Blade and Marais Executioner’s Sword are definitely proof of that. One more unsuspecting weapon, however, is Rennala’s Carian Regal Scepter.

I say unsuspecting because a staff is a staff at the end of the day, and they aren’t as visually impressive as some of Elden Ring’s best weapons, but the Carian Regal Scepter is still one of the strongest you can find - for folk plunging points into Intelligence, anyway. So you can add it to your arsenal, here’s where to get the Carian Regal Scepter in Elden Ring.

Where to get the Carian Regal Scepter in Elden Ring

The Carian Regal Scepter can only be acquired after beating Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon and trading the Remembrance of the Full Moon Queen at Roundtable Hold in Elden Ring.

First things first, you’ll want to have unlocked Raya Lucaria Academy using a Glintstone Key, and then progressed through the area, eventually beating the Red Wolf of Radagon before moving onto Rennala.

Once Rennala has been felled and you’re in possession of her Remembrance, you can take a trip to Roundtable Hold and speak with Finger Reader, Enia. Choose to trade the Remembrance with Enia in exchange for the Carian Regal Scepter and it’s all yours.

Trade the Remembrance of the Full Moon with Enia for the Carian Regal Scepter. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

This does mean you will be missing out on Rennala’s Full Moon Spell until you come back on New Game Plus, however. The good news is that you can try picking up Ranni’s Dark Moon Spell in the meantime.

The Carian Regal Scepter requires 60 Intelligence, 10 Dexterity, and 8 Strength to wield, making it a late-game weapon or something to take into NG+ with you. It’ll need Somber Smithing Stones to upgrade, and specifically boosts Full Moon Sorceries, of which there are only two in the game: Ranni’s and Rennala’s.

Once your Intelligence stat begins exceeding 60, the Carian Regal Scepter is one of the best staffs to wield if you’re committing to a full Intelligence build. Up until this point, though, you might find yourself doing more damage with the likes of Lusat's Glintstone Staff, Azur's Glintstone Staff, and the Academy Glinstone Staff.

For more on Elden Ring, be sure to check out the Meteorite Staff and Rock Sling, especially if you’re still quite early on in your run. Alternatively, take a look at all the Legendary Spells and Incantations that the game has to offer if you’re in need of something more challenging to do.