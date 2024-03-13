Ever felt like turning yourself into the moon and launching yourself at foes? Well, Elden Ring allows for just that with its two Full Moon Sorceries. They’re not always the best Sorceries in the game, but there’s no denying that they’re fun to use and impressive to look at.

Ranni’s Dark Moon just so happens to be one of the few Legendary Spells in the game, too. So, whether you’re running an Intelligence build or are simply just achievement hunting, this spell is worth seeking out. To give you a helping hand, here’s where to get Ranni’s Dark Moon in Elden Ring.

Where to get Ranni’s Dark Moon in Elden Ring

Ranni’s Dark Moon can be found atop Chelona’s Rise in Elden Ring. This particular tower, situated in Lirunia of the Lakes, can only be accessed after reaching the Moonlight Altar - where the Cathedral of Manus Celes is - as a part of Ranni’s questline.

Chelona's Rise can only be accessed after completing much of Ranni's questline. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

This means that you’ll need to have spoken to Ranni and beaten Astel, Naturalborn of the Void. After this point, you’ll be able to access to Deep Ainsel Well, which will allow you to reach the Moonlight Altar area finally.

Once you arrive, make your way northwest towards the Ringleader Evergaol, which is where you can get your hands on the Black Knife Tiche Ashes. From the Evergaol, then head south until you reach Chelona’s Rise, picking up the abundance of Smithing Stones to be found along the way.

You’ll find Chelona’s Rise locked by an Imp Seal. Interacting with the seal will advise that you ‘seek three great wise beasts’, and much like the puzzle over at Oridys’ Rise, you’ll need to seek out three large, spectral turtles and kill them. Upon killing all three, the seal to Chelona’s Rise will be unlocked. So, where are those three pesky turtles hiding?

Well, they’re all across this area of the map, but you’ll find some turtles on the land near where they’re hiding. We’ve also marked their locations and how to attack them below.

The locations of the three spectral turtles you're looking for are marked on this map. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Great Beast #1

The first beast can be found to the west of Chelona’s Rise, clinging to the cliff-edge. As you attack him, be careful not to fall off the cliff-edge yourself… We used Flame Sling to reach this fella from afar.

The first beast is hanging from the edge of a cliff. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Great Beast #2

The second beast can be found floating peacefully above the Ringleader’s Evergaol, which is north of Chelona’s Rise. As you approach the Evergaol, you should see this guy seemingly swimming around above it.

You’ll also notice a nearby Spiritspring! Hop atop Torrent and use the Spiritspring to come crashing down on the spectral turtle. This may take a few attempts to get right!

The second beast is found swimming in the air near a Spiritspring.

Great Beast #3

The third and final beast is found to the east of Chelona’s Rise, sat on the cliff-edge. You'll need to make your way west towards the ruins in the area, and then south, to actually reach this particular turtle.

This third beast is hanging out by the cliffside. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Once you kill all three, you’ll be notified that the seal to Chelona’s Rise has been broken. You can now return to the tower and make your way up it to retrieve Ranni’s Dark Moon from a chest here.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Ranni’s Dark Moon is one of very few Full Moon Sorceries in Elden Ring, and it requires a whopping 68 Intelligence to use. Upon use, the player will conjure a cold, dark moon that then tracks a target and explodes on contact with them, inflicting Magic Damage and Frostbite.

