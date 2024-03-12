Elden Ring’s dragons are an interesting bunch, and there’s one dragon residing in Caelid - Greyoll - who is supposedly parent to all of the other dragons across The Lands Between (not including those formidable Ancient Dragons). Greyoll now resides in Caelid’s Dragonbarrow, where she has fallen victim to Scarlet Rot and is now too weak to defend herself.

In this guide, we’ll be acquiring the Greyoll’s Roar Incantation, which we can only acquire by putting the elderly dragon out of its rot-imbued misery. It feels somewhat cruel, but a Tarnished must do what they have to do to become Elden Lord, after all. So to net yourself a powerful incantation, here’s where to get Greyoll’s Roar in Elden Ring.

Where to get Greyoll’s Roar in Elden Ring

Greyoll’s Roar is an Incantation that can be purchased from the Cathedral of Dragon Communion in Elden Ring. The Incantation will only become available for purchase after defeating Elder Dragon Greyoll in Caelid, however.

First things first, you’ll want to pay a visit to Elder Dragon Greyoll, who is located just outside of Fort Faroth in Caelid (shown on the below map). Elder Dragon Greyoll will be a huge, white dragon surrounded by some smaller dragons, and she will not move whatsoever.

Greyoll is found outside of Fort Faroth in Caelid. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

When it comes to defeating her, you can kill five of the seven smaller dragons surrounding her, who will each count for a chunk of Greyoll’s health. Alternatively, you can take a Bleed weapon to Greyoll’s tail and attack her directly without receiving any aggro for it. This second method can take a while, however, but it's also considered the best early-game rune farm in Elden Ring.

Either way, once Greyoll is felled, you’ll receive an impressive amount of Runes, multiple Dragon Hearts, and will unlock the Greyoll’s Roar Incantation for purchase. Now, you’ll want to make your way to the Cathedral of Dragon Communion which is in southeast Caelid.

The Cathedral of Dragon Communion is also in Caelid, in the southwest corner of the region. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Go to the altar here, and you’ll be able to purchase multiple Dragon Incantations, including Greyoll’s Roar. Greyoll’s Roar will also cost you three Dragon Hearts, which you should already have after having felled Greyoll.

On top of that, Greyoll’s Roar requires 28 Faith and 17 Arcane to use, and is best paired with the Dragon Communion Seal. Upon use, this Incantation will not only damage enemies, but will debuff them as well.

