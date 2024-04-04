Elden Ring has a lot of weapons to choose from, with some of them being much stronger - and much cooler to look at - than others. One weapon that might make your stomach churn as it shred foes apart, however, is the Blasphemous Blade.

This greatsword belongs to Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy, and as a result, the remains of those he has killed writhe upon the blade. So, when you’re not felling bosses with it, you can enjoy watching guts slowly squirm around the sword, but that’s okay, because these gross remains happen to heal our HP when you deal damage. Anyways, here’s where to get the Blasphemous Blade in Elden Ring.

Where to get the Blasphemous Blade in Elden Ring

The Blasphemous Blade can only be acquired after beating Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy and trading the Great Remembrance of the Blasphemous in Elden Ring.

So, first things first, you’ll want to head to Volcano Manor and beat Rykard. To reach him, there are two routes you can take. The easiest, in my opinion, is by running through Volcano Manor and reaching the waygate that takes you to Rykard’s boss arena. Alternatively, you can complete Tanith’s requests, and she will then teleport you there.

Start your journey from the Temple of Eiglay Site of Grace, where the Godskin Noble boss fight is. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

The former means defeating the Godskin Noble boss at Volcano Manor, collecting the Temple of Eiglay Site of Grace, and taking the elevator in his arena upwards. Head outside and jump down onto the rocks surrounded by lava. Make your way up along the path here and head left until you come to a Virgin Abductor, then jump through the window to the left of it.

Hop through this window and then through the door on your right. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Take a right through the door here and press ahead until you come to the room with the serpent that has a large, egg-like head. Continue through the room and at the very back, on a small balcony, you’ll find the waygate leading to Rykard’s arena. Once you arrive, you can finally go ahead and beat Rykard, which is a bit of a gimmick fight and no real trouble at all for the most part.

Once he’s been defeated, you’ll receive the Great Remembrance of the Blasphemous. Now, to get your hands on the Blasphemous Blade, all you need to do is return to Roundtable Hold and trade the Remembrance with Enia for the Blasphemous Blade.

Trade the Remembrance for the Blasphemous Blade. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

If this is your first time doing this, you will miss out on receiving Rykard’s Rancor, but you can always collect this by defeating Rykard and trading his Remembrance again in New Game Plus.

The Blasphemous Blade requires 22 Strength, 15 Dexterity, and 21 Faith to use, and will also need Somber Smithing Stones to upgrade. At +10, it has B scaling with Faith, and its Weapon Skill - Taker’s Flames - allows you to restore HP upon successfully hitting enemies with it. It’s easily one of the best weapons in Elden Ring, making many fights trivial, especially where the Mimic Tear is involved.

For more on Elden Ring, you might want to check out the likes of the Winged Scythe, Godslayer’s Greatsword or Sword of Night and Flame for more Faith-adjacent weapons.