If you’re experimenting with Faith in Elden Ring, you’ve fortunately got a lot of powerful weapons to choose from, but what should you use to help aid you through the early game? Well, the Winged Scythe is one option that’s easy enough to access from the very beginning of the game that’ll definitely help you out until better options become available.

Situated just south of Limgrave, waiting in a chest for the Tarnished to find, the Winged Scythe is definitely one of your easiest options for an early-game Faith weapon unless you fancy taking on the likes of the Tree Sentinel, Festering Fingerprint Vyke, or some Cleanrot Knights… So, to get your build off the ground, here’s where to get the Winged Scythe in Elden Ring.

Where to get the Winged Scythe in Elden Ring

The Winged Scythe is found in a room beneath Tombsward Ruins in Elden Ring.

Here's where you'll find Tombsward Ruins in Weeping Peninsula. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

The Tombsward Ruins are located in Weeping Peninsula, to the northwest of the Minor Erdtree in the area. Depending on how much of the area you have explored, you can get here by going northeast of the Fourth Church of Marika, or by going southwest of the Church of Pilgrimage.

Once you’re at Tombsward Ruins, you don’t need to worry about many enemies, but there also isn’t much loot to grab here either. To retrieve the Winged Scythe, head to the middle of the ruins and go down the staircase.

The Winged Scythe is in a chest past two enemies at the bottom of these stairs. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

At the bottom of the staircase, go into the next room and open the chest to receive the Winged Scythe.

The Winged Scythe is a Reaper weapon that requires 16 Dexterity, 16 Strength, and 24 Faith to wield. It also requires Somber Smithing Stones to be upgraded, and at +10, it’ll primarily scale with Faith and Dexterity.

Given its low requirements and how easy it is to grab, the Winged Scythe is a good early-game pick for Faith builds, and it’s plenty of fun to use, too. It can dish out both Holy damage and Bleed build-up, and when you’re finally ready to move onto an even stronger Faith weapon, there’s always the Godslayer’s Greatsword to consider.

