Elden Ring is packed to the brim with powerful weapons to add to your arsenal. Ultimately, the choice of what weapon to use and which build to go for can be quite an overwhelming one given all the options available. If in doubt, go for the coolest looking weapon possible, and the Eclipse Shotel is definitely one of them.

Who doesn’t want to slay foes with a shotel across The Lands Between at some point or another? Let alone one that can inflict Death Blight on its foes. To give you a helping hand, here’s where to find the Eclipse Shotel in Elden Ring.

Where to get the Eclipse Shotel in Elden Ring

The Eclipse Shotel is found on a small altar inside of Castle Sol’s church in Elden Ring. This castle is located in the Mountaintops of the Giants, and we recommend being Level 100+ before venturing there; the enemies here are ruthless.

Castle Sol is in the northernmost part of the Mountaintops. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Once you reach Castle Sol, you’ll want to explore the area thoroughly. This is where Commander Niall resides, who drops one half of the Haligtree Medallion when felled, so you may want to consider fighting him while you’re here, too.

There are also multiple Smithing Stones to be acquired here, one of Elden Ring’s paintings, and a Stormhawk Axe to retrieve. The Eclipse Shotel is specifically in the church area of the castle, sat on the altar at the end of the room. This is right beside the Church of the Eclipse Site of Grace.

The Eclipse Shotel can be found sat on this corpse. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

If you are approaching the castle from its main entrance, you’ll find the church on the right (or southwestern) side of the area. Though, you’ll want to travel northwest through the castle to ultimately reach it. Fortunately, Castle Sol is relatively small, and the Eclipse Shotel is hard to miss while navigating the place. Just be wary of the spectral soldiers that are lurking just about everywhere!

The Eclipse Shotel is a great Faith weapon that requires 10 Strength, 25 Dexterity, and 30 Faith to wield. It also requires Somber Smithing Stones to upgrade, and is one of Elden Ring’s nine Legendary Armaments that need collecting for their associated achievement.

The weapon has a C-scaling with Faith and Dexterity once at 10+, and is a solid pick for any Faith build. That said, I personally prefer the Godslayer’s Greatsword and Winged Scythe when playing with Faith and Dexterity, but the Eclipse Shotel is still a powerful pick.

For more on Elden Ring, take a look at some of the best weapons in the game. On top of that, if you’re playing with Faith, it’s also worth checking out some of the best Incantations available, too. Black Flame is no joke!