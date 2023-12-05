Elden Ring has plenty for you to uncover as you explore The Lands Between. There’s endless weapons, spells, and other unique items to collect, but if you’re an achievement hunter, you’ll want to get your hands on all Legendary Armaments in the game.

Legendary Armaments are special weapons in Elden Ring, and if you’re not seeking them out for the achievement, it’s still worth tracking them all down just for how powerful they can be. They can be a little tricky to find, though, so here’s where to find all Elden Ring Legendary Armament locations.

All Elden Ring Legendary Armaments locations

Legendary armaments are some of Elden Ring's biggest and flashiest weapons, and you'll need them all if you're after the Legendary Armaments achievement.

Sword of Night and Flame

Requirements: 24 Faith, 24 Intelligence, 12 Strength, 12 Dexterity

Location: Caria Manor chest.

Fortunately, this particular sword isn't too hard to get from Caria Manor.

From the Manor gate, follow the path forward and around to the left to get to the house's lower level Site of Grace.

Next, go up the stairs and bear left on the walkways.

Over the side of one of the walkways, you will be able to drop down over the side and onto a nearby roof.

From the rooftop, you can descend a ladder and claim the Sword of Night and Flame from a waiting treasure chest.

Grafted Blade Greatsword

Requirements: 40 Strength, 14 Dexterity

Location: Drops after beating Leonine Misbegotten in Castle Morne, which is south of Weeping Peninsula.

Ruins Greatsword

Requirements: 50 Strength, 16 Intelligence

Location: Rewarded for defeating Crucible Knight and Misbegotten Warrior towards the end of Redmane Castle, which is located in Caelid.

Bolt of Gransax

Requirements: 20 Strength, 40 Dexterity

Location: From the Erdtree Sanctuary Site of Grace in Leyndell Royal Capital, take the elevator, then walk up the giant spear which will be outside and on your left.

This Legendary Armament is easy to miss, so be sure to grab it as soon as you reach Leyndell. If you miss it and progress with the story, there does come a point where you will be unable to pick it up without venturing into NG+.

Marais Executioner's Sword

Requirements: 24 Strength, 14 Dexterity, 23 Arcane

Location: Defeat Elemer of the Briar in The Shaded Castle, which is located between Altus Plateau and Mt. Gelmir.

Dark Moon Greatsword

Requirements: 16 Strength, 11 Dexterity, 35 Intelligence

Location: Earned for completing Ranni's questline.

Golden Order Greatsword

Requirements: 16 Strength, 21 Dexterity, 28 Faith

Location: Defeat Misbegotten Crusader in Cave of the Forlorn. This cave is found in a ravine near the Minor Erdtree and Shack of the Lofty in the Consecrated Snowfield area.

Devourer's Scepter

Requirements: 24 Strength, 20 Dexterity, 25 Faith

Location: Obtained from Bernahl, either by killing him at the Warmaster's Shack or by defeating him during his invasion in Crumbling Farum Azula.

Eclipse Shotel

Requirements: 10 Strength, 25 Dexterity, 30 Faith

Location: Found at the altar of the church in the southeastern part of Castle Sol. This castle is found in the north of the Mountaintops of the Giants.

For more on Elden Ring, be sure to check out the best weapons in The Lands Between to have an arsenal full of powerful gear. And if you're achievement-hunting, be sure to collect all the Legendary Sorceries and Incantations too.