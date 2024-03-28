Throughout Elden Ring’s incredibly in-depth world of The Lands Between, there are nine Legendary Armaments for achievement hunters to find, all with their own unique skills to show off. One of the legendary weapons that is most easily missed is the Bolt of Gransax, which players can lock themselves out from acquiring if they’re not careful.

Provided you haven’t already paid a visit to Crumbling Farum Azula, you might be in luck. To give you a helping hand getting your hands on the sought-after spear, here’s where to get the Bolt of Gransax in Elden Ring.

Where to get the Bolt of Gransax in Elden Ring

The Bolt of Gransax can be found in Leyndell, Royal Capital in Elden Ring, but this Legendary Armament has some specific requirements that need to be met before you can go about grabbing it.

First things first, you need to ensure that you have not yet beaten Maliketh, the Black Blade. If you have, you sadly won’t be able to grab the Bolt of Gransax unless you start New Game Plus or start a new game altogether. Aside from that, though, the Bolt of Gransax is easily acquired after beating Godfrey, First Elden Lord in Leyndell. This boss is of the Golden Shade variety, and all-in-all, he’s one of the game’s easier bosses to fell, so you might as well.

This also means that after Godfrey, you can go ahead and beat the likes of Morgott, Fire Giant, and the Godskin Duo in the meantime without affecting your ability to get the Bolt of Gransax weapon. There is just no turning back after defeating Maliketh.

With that out of the way, start your journey to the Bolt of Gransax from the Erdtree Sanctuary Site of Grace (this is where you will have fought with Godfrey, First Elden Lord).

Make your way to the spear from this Site of Grace. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Exit via the door to your left (west) and ride the elevator. Go down the staircase in front of you, and you should see a huge spear - one that looks a lot like the Bolt of Gransax - stuck in the ground ahead. Now, clamber on over to this huge spear and climb it.

You’ll find the Bolt of Gransax sitting on it, but be quick to climb the spear and grab it, as nearby soldiers will very quickly start hurling lightning at you.

Climb up the bolt seen ahead of the player here. Bolt of Gransax will be sitting on it. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Now, the reason you can’t acquire this weapon after defeating Maliketh is because Leyndell, Royal Capital, will then become the Ashen Capital as a result of the Erdtree being burnt. This means much of the capital that was previously accessible will instead be covered in ash, including the Bolt of Gransax.

The Bolt of Gransax is a spear that is made from an ancient dragon - Gransax’s - own weapon. It requires 20 Strength and 20 Dexterity to wield, and comes with a pretty badass weapon skill, the Ancient Lightning Spear. This skill allows you to very quickly throw a spear of red lightning at a target, and overall, it is one of the best weapons to use against dragons, given that it’ll deal additional damage to them.

