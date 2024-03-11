Elden Ring features an overwhelming amount of weapons to choose from, but some stand out from the crowd thanks to their unique experience or weapon skills. One such weapon that fits that criteria is Ghiza’s Wheel, a Colossal weapon that resembles a pizza cutter.

It’s not one of the best weapons in The Lands Between, but it is definitely good fun to use during some of the slower fights throughout the game. You can charge right into your enemies using its weapon skill, and get to take great joy in watching its wheel spin - causing further Bleed build-up - as you dish out attacks. If you want to give this weapon a go, here’s where to get Ghiza’s Wheel in Elden Ring.

Where to get the Ghiza’s Wheel in Elden Ring

Ghiza’s Wheel is a weapon that is dropped by NPC Invader, Inquisitor Ghiza, in Elden Ring. To trigger her fight, you’ll need to make your way to Volcano Manor.

Travel to the middle of Volcano Manor, where Tanith is, to retrieve Ghiza's Wheel. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Volcano Manor is a mid-late game area that you’ll be able to access via a few different means; you can get here by completing Rya’s questline and being teleported straight to the Manor, by being eaten by an Abductor Virgin at Raya Lucaria Academy and being teleported beneath the Manor, or by walking through Altus Plateau to get there.

To get Ghiza’s Wheel, you want to make your way to the Volcano Manor Site of Grace where Tanith, Volcano Manor’s Proprietress, will reside. If you speak with her, she will give you the Drawing Room Key, which you’ll need to complete Volcano Manor’s questline.

After speaking with Tanith, however, you’ll want to head upstairs to the Dining Room. Roam around for a moment and retrieve the Smithing Stone 6 here, and you’ll soon be invaded by Inquisitor Ghiza who is wielding one hell of a weapon.

Fell her, which isn’t a hard task at all, and she will drop the Ghiza’s Wheel weapon. This weapon requires 28 Strength and 18 Dexterity to wield, and will scale with both stats simultaneously. It also requires Somber Smithing Stones to upgrade, dishes out plenty of Bleed build-up, and has an incredibly cool weapon skill - Spinning Wheel - that pretty much allows you to use the weapon as a pizza cutter against enemies.

Ghiza’s Wheel is a great weapon for Strength builds, but it is arguably a bit slow against some enemies, so you’ll want a faster back-up option for some of the less forgiving fights in The Lands Between.

If you’re thinking of putting points into Dexterity and want to get the most out of a Bleed build while using Ghiza’s Wheel, there’s the Rivers of Blood katana, the Reduvia dagger, and even the plain old Uchigatana that could be worth considering for faster, more aggressive fights.

