Elden Ring best Strength build: How to make a powerful colossal weapon character

Are you looking for a powerful strength build in Elden Ring? The RPG offers plenty of options when it comes to flexing those muscles and bashing your way through the lands between. However, if it's massive swords, hammers, or clubs you want, this build is for you.

This build requires a lot of investment into strength as you'd imagine, but is easy to start using early in the game. Not only that, but players can transition off a pure strength build into numerous other variants later on, making this a brilliant starting build for Elden Ring players.

Starting class and Stats

There are three stats that you should prioritise with a strength build. These are strength, vigor, and endurance.

Strength is your primary damage stat you'll be dumping points into as you level up. More often than not, you'll be wanting to pump this up when you're struggling on bosses or later game zones. In terms of milestones, you'll want to reach 31 strength as soon as possible to wield your first main weapon with one hand (we'll get to that later on). After that, investing in strength will be your default option.

Vigor is a hugely important stat for all builds in Elden Ring, but it's incredibly crucial for strength builds who will be committing to huge powerful melee attacks. As such, try and bump vigor up consistently as you level up, keeping it as your second highest stat and investing levels into it whenever you notice yourself getting killed in a few hits.

Finally, endurance is a brilliant third option. Not only is additional stamina always useful, the ability to equip heavier armour without sacrificing your fast rolls is a brilliant boon for strength builds. The additional resistances and damage reduction provided by heavier gear will help keep you alive in tense fights.

As for your starting class, we recommend the Vagabond. Not only does this class provide a healthy amount of starting vigour, endurance, and strength, it also provides enough dexterity needed for a brilliant starting weapon for this build.

By level 30, your stats should be close to the following (assuming Vagabond start):

Vigor: 20

Mind: 10

Endurance: 16

Strength: 25

Dexterity: 13

Intelligence: 9

Faith: 9

Arcane: 7

From there, just keep those three priority stats topped up. There aren't any particular milestones you'll want to be working towards, just be mindful that once you reach past 50 in a stat you start to receive diminishing returns.

Weapons, and talismans

The weapon you absolutely want to rush out and grab as soon as you can is the Greatsword. This weapon, available early and one of the best endgame collosal weapons when upgraded, is only a short horse ride away from the First Steps point of grace.

To grab it, ride up to the entrance to Caelid from Limgrave, past the Rotview Balcony. Following the road, you'll find two giant dog monsters guarding a coffin carriage. Ride up quickly and grab the sword from the back, and you'll have earned yourself a mainstay for your build for the rest of the game.

From there, you can literally keep using this weapon all the way up until the very end of the game. However, if you're feeling like really showing off how strong you are, you can pick up the Giant Crusher. Requiring 60 strength to one hand, you can grab this humongous hammer from the Atlas Plateau via the location shown on the map below. It's got a shorter range than the greatsword, but wow does it slap. You'd hope it would, considering the investment you need to make to use it.

Alternatively, by focusing on strength you can really mix and match this build quite a bit with other stats. Splash in a touch of intelligence and you can use some handy sorceries to protect yourself while recovering from giant swings. You can also splash faith and use bestial incantations! These can be gained from the beast clergyman in the North east of Caelid. Both are great options, for those bored of just swinging a giant sword around.

When it comes to talisman options, Erdtree's Favour is a brilliant pick as it boosts your maximum HP, Stamina, and equip load. Everything a strength user needs all in one package. In addition, be sure to equip the Arsenal Charm. This further improves your equip load, meaning that with both of these talismans equipped you'll be able to wear some very hefty armour without any issues.

Finally, slap on your trusty Green Turtle Talisman. This boosts your stamina recovery speed, which is universally useful for all builds where you'll be up close and attacking all the time.

Spells and Incantations

Depending on your point of view, you'll see the lack of spells and incantations this build uses as either a massive pro, or a major con. If you want to keep things simple, you can leave off the magic and keep all your buffs coming from consumable items for that pure unga bunga sword swinging goodness.

However, investing a little bit into faith can be hugely beneficial. Incantations like flame / magic / lightning fortification can be a cool bonus going into tricky fights, while bloodflame blade or Poison Armament can provide some much needed additional damage.

Armour

Since this build has you invest a decent amount into endurance, you can afford to wear some heft armour sets to provide some incredibly useful defensive stats. The Twinned Armour from D or the Royal Remains armour are both brilliant options for players early on. Regardless of your options, be sure to stick to a medium equip load, as maintaining a fast roll is crucial throughout the game.

Ash of War

Regardless of which Ash of War you use for your colossal weapon, be sure to make your weapon heavy to further boost the strength scaling it has. This, granted you've boosted up your strength stat, will increase your damage output.

In terms of which Ash of War to use, Stamp (Upward Cut) is a great option that provides a useful upwards slash. This can be handy if you're looking to deal with airborne enemies, or find yourself under a dragon and desperately trying to land hits on their head.

That wraps up our Elden Ring strength build! For more Elden Ring guides, check out our pieces on the best armour for mages and melee classes, as well as our guide on how to respec in case you want to shift into this blackflame build right now!