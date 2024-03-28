If you enjoy running some ferocious Bleed builds in Elden Ring, you might want to go about finding the Eleonara’s Poleblade weapon. This twinblade is honestly really cool to look at, as are most of them, but its Bloodblade Dance Skill really sets it apart from others stylistically.

While it’s not accessible until the mid-game and has nothing on stronger Bleed weapons, such as Rivers of Blood, it’s still worth seeking out and adding to your arsenal. So, if you’re planning on doing just that, here’s where to get the Eleonara’s Poleblade in Elden Ring.

Where to get Eleonara’s Poleblade in Elden Ring

Eleonara’s Poleblade is a drop from an NPC Invader - Eleanora, Violet Bloody Finger - at the Second Church of Marika in Elden Ring.

Make your way to the Second Church of Marika from this Site of Grace. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

The Second Church of Marika is situated in Altus Plateau. From the Grand Lift of Dectus, head northeast to the Altus Highway Junction Site of Grace.

From here, head north and west until you reach the church. You’ll then be invaded by Eleanora, Violet Bloody Finger; and upon felling them, you’ll receive their weapon: Eleonara’s Poleblade.

Eleonara will drop their Poleblade once defeated. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

There is also a Sacred Tear to grab here, and if you’ve been completing Bloody Finger Yura’s questline, you can speak to them here and receive the Nagakiba.

Eleonara’s Poleblade will require 12 Strength, 21 Dexterity, and 19 Arcane to wield, which isn’t too bad, and it’ll also need Somber Smithing Stones to upgrade. On top of that, its weapon skill - Bloodblade Dance - is chargable and sees you spinning the weapon over and over to deal damage to enemies.

Now, I love a Bleed weapon and I’ve had plenty of fun using this twinblade against mobs and chunkier, slower bosses. It’s great to look at, fast, and feels incredibly satisfying to wield when things go right, but when it comes to some of the games' tougher fights, I have always opted for something else for the most part. Give it a go and see what you think, though!

For more on Elden Ring, take a look at where to get Ghiza’s Wheel, a Strength weapon that also dishes out Bleed. On top of that, it’s also worth looking at Legendary Armaments, including the Sword of Night and Flame or the Marais Executioner’s Sword.