Where to get the Rivers of Blood katana in Elden Ring

Here’s where to find Rivers of Blood in Elden Ring, a ‘cursed weapon that has felled countless men’.

The player stands inside the Church or Repose wielding the Rivers of Blood Katana in Elden Ring
Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware
Kelsey Raynor
Guide by Kelsey Raynor
Published on

If you’ve spent any time at all consuming Elden Ring content, you might be aware that the Rivers of Blood katana is a highly sought-after armament that is incredibly overpowered. Fully upgraded, this weapon can make lightwork of some of the toughest bosses throughout The Lands Between.

If you fancy powering up your Bleed build with this formidable katana, we’ll walk you through exactly where to get Rivers of Blood in Elden Ring in this guide.

Where to get the Rivers of Blood katana in Elden Ring

The Rivers of Blood katana is dropped by NPC Invader, Bloody Finger Okina, at the Church of Repose in the Mountaintops of Giants.

This is a late-game area that you ideally want to be Level 120 or above for, but there isn’t much stopping you from trying to get there sooner if you’re up to the challenge. You will, however, need the Rold Medallion to access the Grand Lift of Rold first, which will then be able to take you up to the Mountaintops.

The location of the Church of Repose in the Mountaintops of Giants is shown on Elden Ring's map
Here's where you'll find the Church of Repose and Bloody Finger Okina. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Once you finally make it to the Mountaintops of Giants, the Church of Repose is in the south of the area. It’s fortunately on the way to the unskippable boss fight that is in this area, the Fire Giant, so the chances of you missing this NPC Invader are quite slim.

Once Bloody Finger Okina appears, prepare to keep your distance. She’ll use the Rivers of Blood katana, of course, and is not afraid to use its weapon skill, Corpse Piler, to dish out some devastating bleed damage. Fell her, and her weapon then becomes yours, as well as the Okina Mask.

The statistics for a +10 Rivers of Blood are shown in the inventory in Elden Ring
Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

The Rivers of Blood katana requires 12 Strength, 18 Dexterity, and 20 Arcane to wield. It also requires Somber Smithing Stones to upgrade, and at +10, it’ll have a B scaling with Dexterity.

For more on Elden Ring, take a look at the best weapons in the game for more powerful armaments to add to your arsenal. On top of that, be sure to kit yourself out with some of the best Talismans, or the best Incantations if you’re planning on putting any stats into Arcane.

