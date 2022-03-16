Elden Ring Alexander quest - How do you complete Iron Fist Alexander's questline?

In Elden Ring, Iron Fist Alexander takes the form of a large pot with arms and legs, and when you first meet him, he’ll most likely be stuck in the ground and in need of help. You can first encounter him in Stormhill, but as you progress with the story and defeat bosses together, Iron Fist Alexander will move around The Lands Between.

How to Start Iron Fist Alexander's Quest in Stormhill

At the beginning of your journey, Iron Fist Alexander is found north of the Agheel Lake North Site of Grace, in Stormhill (shown above). Later, he can also be found in Gael Tunnel preparing for the fight, before then heading to Redmane Castle where he can be summoned to help against Starscourge Radahn.

I missed catching him in Stormhill as I fought with Radahn first, but by the looks of the above, it appears someone else must’ve helped Iron Fist Alexander out of this one.

How to Start Iron Fist Alexander's Quest in Liurnia, after Radahn

During the battle against Radahn, we recommend that you don’t summon Iron Fist Alexander for the fight. If Alexander lives and Radahn is felled, all will be fine, but if he dies during your successful battle, then you won’t be able to go and complete his questline afterwards. That is, unless, you play New Game+.

Anyway, after the fight, speak with Iron Fist Alexander in the desert before leaving Radahn's arena.

At this point, if you didn’t help Iron Fist Alexander in Stormhill, he can now be found in Liurnia of the Lakes, along the road that the Artist’s Shack Site of Grace is on (shown above).

Whether you encounter him in Stormhill or Liurnia, he’ll call out for your help. He will tell you that he is stuck in the ground, and requires you to make him ‘slippery’ so he can get up again. For this, you’ll need to craft and throw an Oil Pot at him to get him out of the ground.

You can craft an Oil Pot using the following things: Crafting Kit, Nomadic Warriors Cookbook 17 (which can be bought from the Nomadic Merchant in Siofra River), and 1x Melted Mushroom.

He’ll be grateful for your help, and will reward you with three pieces of Exalted Flesh, as well as the Triumphant Delight gesture.

Where does Iron Fist Alexander go after Liurnia?

The jovial pot will then make his way to Seethewater Terminus by Volcano Manor, where you can speak with him again in the lava field where the Magma Wyrm resides. After this, he can be summoned again for your fight against the Fire Giant, and will offer you the chance to honourably duel with him afterward, in Crumbling Farum Azula.

