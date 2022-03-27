Elden Ring Jar Bairn quest guide and how to find Jar Bairn's potentate

The Elden Ring Jar Bairn quest is a long and sad one centered around a little pot kid in the hidden town of Jarburg.

Jar Bairn’s quest involves the death of two NPCs, but at the end of the tragic tale, you get a new talisman that’s an ideal fit for anyone who relies on thrown items.

How do you start Jar Bairn’s quest in Elden Ring?

Jar Bairn’s quest doesn’t officially start until much later in the game, though you can meet him at any time in Jarburg. Jarburg is underneath the Carian Study Hall, and you can access it either by jumping down the gravestones south of the tower, near where you fought Liurnia's spin on the Tibia Mariner.

Exhaust his dialogue, then reload the area and speak to him again. He asks you to pick flowers, but doesn’t mention which ones. The town has Poisonbloom, Miquella’s Lily, and a few Tarnished Sunflowers, so just grab at least one of each.

If you’ve started Alexander’s quest – which you can do by freeing him from the ground near the bridge over Murkwater – reload the area and speak with Jar Bairn again. This time, he tells you about Alexander. Reload one more time and chat with the wee sprat, and he’ll talk about poachers.

How do you find Jar Bairn’s potentate?

The next step unlocks after Diallos leaves Volcano Manor. This happens either when you defeat Haslow, and Diallos realizes he’s had enough, or if you defeat Rykard first. Everyone leaves after that, including Rya, so hold off beating him until you’re sure you’ve finished with the Manor.

Once Diallos is gone, head back to Jarburg and speak with Jar Bairn once again, exhausting his dialogue as usual. Find Diallos and chat with him too, then reload the area and speak with them both again. You may have to rest at the Site of Grace there for their dialogue to change.

Reload it again, and you’ll find Jar Bairn in a different area, reflecting on what it means to be a warrior. You can reload one more time and collect Diallos’ Mask and a Numen Rune if you want to.

What are Alexander’s Insides for?

The final step of Jar Bairn’s quest involves finishing Alexander’s, by battling the would-be pot champion in Crumbling Farum Azula. One of the items you receive is the Alexander’s Insides key item. Take that back to Jar Bairn, then reload the area again to find the Companion Jar talisman, which increases the effects of all thrown pot items.

If you're looking for more help in The Lands Between, check out our comprehensive Elden Ring guide collection, including the best spells and unbeatable weapons.