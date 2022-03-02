Elden Ring Lanya location and how to complete the Diallos quest

The Elden Ring Lanya quest is one of the more involved NPC questlines.

It’ll take you to some dangerous locations, but a significant chunk of Elden Ring’s lore is locked behind the quest, along with a new option for invasions in online play.

Where is Lanya in Elden Ring?

Diallos, one of the Tarnished in Roundtable Hold, mentions he’s looking for his servant Lanya when you first speak with him. There’s no indication where she might be, but he asks you to let him know if you find her. He vanishes from the Hold eventually – possibly after you first reach Liurnia of the Lakes – but it seems like you can still progress this quest even if you didn’t speak to him first.

Lanya is in Liurnia, or more accurately, her body is. You’ll find her corpse north and slightly west of the Academy Gate Town Site of Grace. Diallos’ laments reach your ears before the scene comes into view, so you know you’re on the right track if you start seeing them on screen.

He mentions a house of despicable fiends, but there’s not much else you can do here. The house in question is Volcano Manor on Mt. Gelmir. You need to activate the Dectus Lift with two halves of the Dectus Medallion before you can even reach Mt. Gelmir, and that takes time.

Where are the Dectus Medallion Halves in Elden Ring?

The first half is in Fort Haight in Limgrave, south of the well that takes you to Siofria River. The second is in a much deadlier area: Fort Faroth in Caelid. This is south of the Bestial Sanctum, near the giant dragon that grants you 70,000 Runes if you defeat it. The problem is, it’s full of bats and murderous harpies that can grab your head and kill you instantly. You’ll want to avoid engaging them in combat, run through and find the ladder at the other end of the room. Climb up it, and you’ll find the chest.

The Lift takes you to Altus Plateau, and Volcano Manor is to the West. Once you arrive, you’ll have a suite of other quests to potentially pick up. Finishing the Lanya quest involves visiting the manor and accessing the Drawing Room. Diallos changes his mind and decides to join the Manor and fight.

If you take the letter from the Drawing Room, you can challenge Old Knight Istvan to a duel. Defeating him earns you the Scarlet Armor Set and, back in the Manor, the Magma Shot Sorcery.

