Where to get the Radagon Icon in Elden Ring

Spellcasters assemble! Here’s where to find the Radagon Icon to shorten the casting time of your charged spells in Elden Ring.

The player faces a chest that contains the Radagon Icon inside of Raya Lucaria Academy in Elden Ring
Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware
Kelsey Raynor
Guide by Kelsey Raynor
Published on

Elden Ring is packed with Talismans for players to discover, and amongst them are multiple Legendary Talismans to be collecting. One highly sought-after Legendary Talisman is the Radagon Icon, which is an exceptional Talisman for spellcasters and Intelligence builds.

This Talisman, which depicts Rennala and Marika’s husband, Radagon, is capable of shortening the casting times of most Spells. Without further ado, here’s where to get the Radagon Icon in Elden Ring.

Where to get the Radagon Icon Talisman in Elden Ring

The Radagon Icon Talisman can be found in Raya Lucaria Academy in Elden Ring. Given Radagon’s history with both Marika and Rennala, this definitely tracks.

The location of the Radagon Icon - which is near the Debate Parlor Site of Grace - is shown on the Elden Ring map
The Radagon Icon is closest to the Debate Parlor Site of Grace. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

The closest Site of Grace to the Talisman is the Debate Parlor. From the Grace, head outside into the courtyard as if you were going to fight Rennala. Rather than going straight ahead or left, keep to the wall on your right and hop over the fence you come to. There you will see a ladder just up ahead that leads to the rooftops.

The player looks at a ladder outside of the Raya Lucaria Academy in Elden Ring
Head up this ladder, and through the window on your right. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

At the top, there’ll be a large broken window to your right. Enter the building and take a right. You’ll find a chest containing the Radagon Icon Talisman here. Voila! Equip it, and most of your charged Skills and Spells will all receive a shortened casting-time.

For more on Elden Ring, take a look at our guide to the best Sorceries and Incantations across the game, as well as the best Spirit Ashes to take into battle with you. And if you need a helping hand determining which boss to fight next, check out our boss order guide.

