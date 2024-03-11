In Elden Ring, you’ve over 100 Talismans to choose from, but you can only equip for at a time. So, you’ll likely want to experiment with the Talismans you find, see what works for you, and adjust them depending on the bosses and areas you’re coming up against.

One highly sought-after Legendary Talisman that can prove useful in most situations, however, is Radagon’s Soreseal. This Talisman will improve your attributes, but will increase your damage taken… To give you a helping hand tracking it down, here’s where to get Radagon’s Soreseal in Elden Ring.

Where to get Radagon’s Soreseal in Elden Ring

The Radagon’s Soreseal Talisman - not to be mixed up with the similarly named Radagon’s Scarseal Talisman - can be found on a corpse in Fort Faroth in Elden Ring.

Here's where you'll find Fort Faroth. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Fort Faroth is located in the northeastern corner of Caelid, and can be easily accessed from the beginning of the game. One of the closest Sites of Grace (excluding Fort Faroth itself) is the Dragonbarrow West. From the Grace, head along the path to the east, and once the path splits, go along the rightmost route. This path will then lead you directly to the Fort.

Alternatively, some curious players may end up in Caelid via a teleporter near the Third Church of Marika in Limgrave. This will whisk players away to Gurranq, Beast Clergyman's lair - the Bestial Sanctum - which also isn't too far from Fort Faroth.

If you're travelling to Fort Faroth from the Bestial Sanctum, you'll want to go south across the bridge, and east towards the Dragonbarrow Fork Site of Grace. From here, keep east until the path splits, and then make your way southwest. Fort Faroth is located at the end of this path.

Once you’re at Fort Faroth and venture inside, we recommend looting the place thoroughly. Not only will you find the Radagon’s Soreseal Talisman on a corpse here, but you’ll also find one half of the Dectus Medallion in a chest, which you’ll need later in the game.

To grab the Talisman, you’ll want to run through the Fort and up the ladder to the roof. Once on the roof, run to the opposite end to the third hole in the ground and go down the ladder here. From the ladder, take a right and kill the rat. Then, break the wooden planks to your right here to be able to jump onto another platform.

Break the planks that are usually here and jump to the platform. The Talisman is just past the Giant Rant and down a ladder. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Kill the Giant Rat and go down the ladder just behind them. You’ll then find Radagon’s Soreseal on a corpse here!

Radagon’s Soreseal will ultimately improve your Vigor, Endurance, Dexterity, and Strength stats by 5 points, but you will also take an additional 15% damage from attacks. This is great if you need a boost to your stats as soon as possible, and especially if you’re capable of dodging some of the more heavy-hitting attacks from foes.

