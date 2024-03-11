Marika’s Soreseal - not to be confused with Marika’s Scarseal or Radagon’s Soreseal - is a rather useful Talisman in Elden Ring, especially during the early-game or the early-game of future New Game Plus runs. Engraved with the seal of Queen Marika, this Talisman is capable of boosting the wearer’s Mind, Intelligence, Faith, and Arcane stats.

However, it will also increase the wearer’s damage taken while doing so. This makes it great for using some of Elden Ring’s strongest weapons earlier than anticipated, but it does mean you’ll want to take care when it comes to taking damage during a fight or from mobs. To give you a helping hand acquiring the item, here’s where to get Marika’s Soreseal in Elden Ring.

Where to get the Marika’s Soreseal in Elden Ring

The Marika’s Soreseal Talisman is attainable from Miquella’s Haligtree in Elden Ring, meaning you’ll want to have found the Haligtree Secret Medallion and ventured to the Consecrated Snowfield and the town of Ordina first.

The Talisman is best accessed from the Prayer Room Site of Grace. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Once in the Haligtree, the closest Site of Grace to Marika’s Soreseal is the Prayer Room. From here, make your way outside via the door to the right, but instead of going straight ahead, jump over the fence to your immediate right.

Proceed to platform downwards and northeast from here, continuing to jump over to the right where you can and avoiding the enemies where possible, until you reach the path with the Erdtree Avatar (this is not the Erdtree Avatar in the courtyard that is guarded by multiple, powerful Archers, but another one).

Proceed southwest past the Avatar and jump onto the ledge of the pillar to the right of it, proceeding to go downwards. This pillar is shown below.

You'll want to jump to the pillar that is to the right in this photo, and then downwards to the ground. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

At the very bottom area of Miquella’s Haligtree here, there’ll be some Revenant enemies lurking, but in the southwest of this area, you’ll find a room locked by a Stonesword Key.

Unlock it, and just inside will be Marika’s Soreseal Talisman at an altar for you to take.

