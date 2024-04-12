Elden Ring Jellyfish quest: How to break Stargazers’ Ruins' seal

Elden Ring has plenty of secrets and small tidbits of lore for keen Tarnished to discover, and one such interaction that I didn’t personally experience until recently involves the beloved Jellyfish Spirit Ashes. It’s a bittersweet interaction that sees the Jellyfish return to her home at long last.

While the trip to take this Jellyfish home is a long one, you can also bag yourself a brand-new Talisman for helping the Jellyfish out that will prove useful for Intelligence builds or any kind of spellcaster. To get started, here’s our guide to Elden Ring’s Jellyfish quest, and how to break the Stargazers’ Ruins seal.

Elden Ring Jellyfish quest: How to break the Stargazer Ruins seal

Towards the very beginning of Elden Ring, you will meet Roderika, who’ll hand over some Jellyfish Spirit Ashes for you to look after. This summon might seem like nothing more than a poison-spitting sea creature, but if you read its description, the Jellyfish is actually named Aurelia and is in search of her distant home.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

You can return Aurelia, our Jellyfish Spirit Ash, home and bag yourself a brand-new Talisman in the process. To start, you’ll want to have paid a visit to Leyndell and reached the Grand Lift of Rold, which will take you to the Mountaintops of the Giants.

In this area, you then want to make your way to Stargazers’ Ruins, which is north of the region and west of the Minor Erdtree.

Here's how to get to Stargazer's Ruins from the Freezing Lake. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

We recommend heading towards the Freezing Lake Site of Grace first, going north and west towards the Snow Valley Ruins Overlook Site of Grace, and then from here, continue heading west and across the bridge to reach the ruins. Be mindful of the Tibia Mariner along the way.

Once in the ruins, track down the staircase leading underground, and you’ll find a lone Jellyfish atop it. This Jellyfish happens to be Aurelia’s sister, Aureliette. Now, you want to summon your own Jellyfish, and an emotional conversation between the pair will ensue.

Once the conversation is over, both Jellyfish will be dismissed and you’ll receive the Fancy Spin Gesture. Now, the seal at the bottom of the staircase will also be broken. Head on inside and open the chest to receive the Primal Glintstone Blade Talisman, which will reduce how much FP you use when casting spells, but it will also reduce your maximum HP as a result.

That’s all there is to do here, but there’s plenty more to explore in the Mountaintops of Giants…

For more on Elden Ring, take a look at where to get the Eclipse Shotel, and where to get Founding Rain of Stars. These are both Legendary items tied to the Legendary Armaments and Legendary Spells and Incantations achievements that can be found while in the Mountaintops of Giants.