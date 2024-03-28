If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Where to get the Moonveil Katana in Elden Ring

If you’re looking for a solid Intelligence weapon, look no further than Elden Ring’s Moonveil Katana.

The player stands outside of the Magma Wyrm boss arena in Gael Tunnel while holding the Moonveil katana in Elden Ring
When it comes to Intelligence weapons in Elden Ring, your mind may first start thinking of all the staffs available in the game, but when you’re not spell-slinging, there's actually a lot of badass swords that scale with Intelligence. One such weapon is the Moonveil Katana.

Once you know where to look, the Moonveil Katana can actually be picked up quite early on in your Elden Ring playthrough; alongside the likes of the overpowered Meteorite Staff and Rock Sling spell, it can be found in Caelid. To help you out, here’s exactly where to get the Moonveil Katana in Elden Ring.

Where to get the Moonveil Katana in Elden Ring

The Moonveil Katana is a drop from the Magma Wyrm boss in the Caelid side of Gael Tunnel in Elden Ring.

The location of the Caelid entrance to Gael Tunnel is marked on the Elden Ring map
Travel south from Rotview Balcony to Gael Tunnel.

The Caelid side of the Gael Tunnel is best accessed from the Rotview Balcony Site of Grace. From here, head south, where you’ll eventually find the tunnel entrance in a small cliff-face, guarded by some enemies.

Once inside the tunnel, carefully platform down to the Site of Grace. From there, head straight ahead down all the sets of stairs and along the path straight ahead of you. Go down the ladder you come to and immediately take a left. The Magma Wyrm will be just through the wooden double-doors here.

The Magma Wyrm is a particularly annoying boss. This arena is way too small for him if I say so myself, especially once he starts spitting out fire around most of it. We recommend using Spirit Ashes to draw some aggro away from you, and attacking its head wherever possible, as this will deal more damage than attacking its body.

If you are insistent on attacking its body or attacking from behind, do be careful of the Magma Wyrm whipping its tail, or aggressively rotating to face you and knocking you back in the process. The boss is also weak to Physical damage (Standard, Strike, and Pierce type, anyway), so focus on that if you can.

Once the Magma Wyrm has been beaten, you’ll be rewarded with a Dragon Heart and the Moonveil Katana.

The Moonveil Katana is shown in the player inventory in Elden Ring
The Moonveil Katana is key to any Intelligence build, especially if you want a strong melee weapon to use while slinging spells, given that the katana primarily scales best with Intelligence. At +10, it has B scaling with both Dexterity and Intelligence. It also requires 12 Strength, 18 Dexterity, and 23 Intelligence to wield too, so its stats aren’t too demanding.

For more on Elden Ring, check out some of the other weapons worth adding to your arsenal. There’s the Sword of Night and Flame, the Rivers of Blood katana, and if you like your achievements, try seeking out all nine Legendary Armaments.

