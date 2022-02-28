What are Elden Ring's best staffs for the early and late game

If you’re a sorcery user bashing your head against Elden Ring, you might be curious as to what is the best staff to use in both the early game and end game? Magic users can be especially strong in this latest From Software release, granted they’ve got the right equipment for the job.

To help you become the terrifying wielder of magic you’ve always dreamt of being, we’ve created this list of great early and late game staffs that you should rush to get your hands on in Elden Ring.

What is the best early game staff in Elden Ring: Meteorite Staff

One of the most powerful staffs you can grab early on is the Meteorite Staff, an astounding weapon with an S rank in intelligence scaling and a passive bonus to gravity spells. You have to go out of your way to get the item early on, but if you’re looking to blast through bosses and tough areas this is a must have.

You can find this staff at the Street of Sages ruin in Caelid. You can either wait until you make your way to this region through regular means, or you can take the trap chest in the underground of the Dragon Burnt Ruin which you can travel to quickly from the first step Site of Grace. You can find these ruins directly west of the Inner Aeonia site of grace.

The staff itself is found on a body inside a small ruined building filled with toxic plant monsters. You can either kill these enemies and take it, or venture around the outside of the building and pick the staff up from the window.

Demi-Human Queen’s Staff

If you’re looking for a staff that is still great and requires less adventuring on your part, the Demi-Human Queen’s Staff is a nice alternative. With a B rank in intelligence scaling, this staff is a great tool for sorcerers looking to upgrade their starting weapon.

For this, simply make your way to the south side of the Bridge of Sacrifice and start heading west into the forest. Following the path, you’ll come across the Demi-Human Forest Ruins. If you’re struggling to track this location down, stick to the north west of the woods and you should come across these ruins in no time.

These ruins are home to Demi-Humans, obviously. However, they’re also home to a gigantic demi-human sorcerer who will pepper you with magic as you attempt to take them down. Kill them, and they’ll drop the Demi-Human Queen’s Staff. You can use and upgrade this all the way through the early game and do just fine.

Carian Glintblade Staff

A great staff for those looking to boost the effectiveness of their Carian spells, the Carian Glintblade is a fantastic weapon to rush to. While it only has a C rank in intellect scaling, the weapon has a passive that boosts the effectiveness of all Carian spells you cast while it is equipped.

Travelling to this weapon is fairly simple. All you have to do is have access to Liurnia, either through making your way through Stormveil Castle, or by sneaking your way around the right of the castle. From there, take the main road north until you reach a rocky overpass just before you reach some trees.

Climb on top of this rocky overpass and you’ll find a tower overlooking the road. Climb to the top of this tower, kill the sorcerer there, and your new staff can be found in a chest nearby.

What is the best Late Game Staff in Elden Ring: Azur’s Glintstone

While at a first glance not as powerful as the Meteorite Staff, you can upgrade Azur's Glintstone all the way up to level 25, at which point it becomes far superior to the best early game pick. It starts off with a B rank in intellect scaling.

Start from the Site of Grace named Debate Parlor in the Raya Lucaria Academy and walk through the large double doors leading into the courtyard. Climb the ruined stairs to your left, run past the sorcerers shooting magic at you, take a left and vault over the railing onto another set of stairs below. There you’ll see another sorcerer. Make your way past them, take another left, then vault over another railing onto the rooftops.

Continuing over these rooftops, you’ll find a ladder which will allow you to climb up to a higher platform near a bell tower.Continue forward past another sorcerer towards the bell tower, run around the right of the tower, then jump down onto some roofs below.. You want to drop five floors in total, onto some thin roofs with a skeletal archer to your right. Fall off the roof to the left of this archer onto a platform, then follow it around the side of the building before jumping onto yet another rooftop straight ahead.

Once there, walk around the right of this rooftop until you come across an open window. Hop up and head inside, being careful not to fall down off the beams. Below you there will be two more beams, one on each side of the room. Drop down onto the beam furthest from the window you entered and continue forward. Drop down onto the second furthest chandler from you, then hop down onto the small bridge with a robed sorcerer standing on it.

Run to the right of the sorcerer, past another white-robed enemy then dash straight ahead into the candle-lit corridor. There you’ll find one final troublesome enemy wielding a crossbow and dagger. Kill them, and you’ll find the staff straight ahead of you in front of a mass of faces.

Lusat’s Glintstone

Lusat’s Glinstone staff is ridiculous. Requiring 52 intellect to use, this staff improves the power of all sorceries at the cost of additional FP. As such, it’s a great staff for any type of sorcery build, as long as you’re able to work past the increased cost of the attacks you use.

To find this staff, head to the Selia Under Stair Site of Grace. From there jump on your horse amd climb the stairs into Selia, Town of Sorcery. Once you’re on top of the stairs, take your first left and ride straight ahead staying left as you go until you reach the boss room for the Nox Swordstress and Priest. Kill these two, then open the chest at the back of the room for the Lusat’s Glintstone staff.

That wraps up our Elden Ring best staffs guide! While you’re here, check out our coverage on the Elden Ring pranksters tricking players with the in-game messaging system, as well as our guide on how to easily take down Margit.