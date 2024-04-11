Elden Ring boasts a bunch of powerful Spells and Incantations that are perfect for both Intelligence builds and Faith builds to sling across The Lands Between. But, while many of them are focused on dealing damage, some instead focus on buffing your character, coming in clutch during tough battles or enabling incredibly cheesy builds.

Golden Vow, for example, can increase the attack and defense of both you and your allies. This can make all the difference during some of the game’s most troubling boss fights, provided you can find the right time to use it. So, here’s where to get Golden Vow in Elden Ring.

Where to get Golden Vow in Elden Ring

The Golden Vow Spell is found in the Corpse-Stench Shack in Elden Ring, which is located up in Mt. Gelmir.

Golden Vow is found here at Corpse-Stench Shack in Mt. Gelmir. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

To reach it, you’ll need to have made your way to Altus Plateau via the Ruin-Strewn Precipice or the Grand Lift of Dectus, which requires both halves of the Dectus Medallion to activate.

Once in Altus Plateau, you want to travel north of the region, beyond the Minor Erdtree, where the Road of Iniquity Side Path Site of Grace can be found beneath a bridge.

Here's the route to the Corpse-Stench Shack from north Altus Plateau. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Follow the road west of the Road of Iniquity, cross the rope-bridge, and you’ll eventually reach the Bridge of Iniquity Site of Grace.

Keep travelling along the path northwest of here. At the peak of this path, you’ll find the Corpse-Stench Shack, with the Golden Vow Spell unsurprisingly lying on a corpse. You’ll also be invaded by Anastasia, Tarnished Eater here, who’ll drop the Sacred Butchering Knife when killed.

The Golden Vow Spell, when used, will buff the attack and defense of yourself and any nearby allies. It requires 25 Faith to use, and lasts even longer when used alongside the Legendary Talisman, the Old Lord’s Talisman.

For more on Elden Ring, take a look at the best Spells in the game to add to your arsenal. On top of that, here’s our guide on how to reach Mohgwyn Dynasty Mausoleum, as well as where to find both halves of the Secret Haligtree Medallion.