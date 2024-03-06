Elden Ring Varre quest walkthrough: How to get an audience with Mohg

One of the first NPC’s you’ll encounter in Elden Ring is White Mask Varre, and believe it or not, this mild-mannered fellow is where one of your first quests across The Lands Between begins. Make it to the end of Varre’s rather short quest and you’ll also be able to come face to face with one of the game's most formidable foes.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That said, Varre does move around and tracking him down or figuring out what to do with the items he gives you isn’t so straight-forward. Nothing in Elden Ring ever is straight forward, really. To give you a helping hand, here’s Varre’s quest walkthrough in Elden Ring, which details how to get an audience with Mohg.

Elden Ring Varre’s quest walkthrough

Once you step foot in The Lands Between in Elden Ring, one of the first Sites of Grace you can grab is The First Step. Just beside this Grace is White Mask Varre. Speak to him and exhaust his dialogue until he starts repeating himself.

Varre is one of the first NPC's you'll talk to in Elden Ring. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

After this, rest at the nearby Site of Grace and Varre will then move to Rose Church, which is marked on the below map.

Here's where to find the Rose Church, where Varre moves to after speaking to him at The First Step. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Exhaust Varre’s dialogue at Rose Church to receive the Festering Bloody Finger item. You can then choose to invade three players' worlds using the item; you do not need to win, just invade three different players. Alternatively, offline players can defeat NPC Invader, Magnus the Beast Claw, in Writheblood Ruins which is marked on the below map.

Here's where you can find Writheblood Ruins. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Once that is done, return to Rose Church and exhaust Varre’s dialogue again. He will give you the Lord of Blood’s Favour item and request that you soak it with the blood of a maiden. The most easily accessible maiden is just north at the Church of Inhibition, marked on the below map.

Here's where you can find a maiden to retrieve a Blood Soaked Favor from. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

This maiden is found deceased on a chair in the corner of the Church of Inhibition.

After acquiring the blood of a maiden, return the Blood-Soaked Favor to Varre and exhaust his dialogue again. He’ll give you a Bloody Finger, quite literally, and then reward you with the Pureblood Knight’s Medal. What’s this, then?

How to get an audience with Mohg in Elden Ring

The Pureblood Knight’s Medal can be used to teleport to Mohgwyn Dynasty Mausoleum in Elden Ring, where you can then fight Mohg, Lord of Blood.

You can also explore the area, where you’ll find some incredibly brutal enemies as well as one of the more popular Rune farming spots in the game.

You'll find an Invasion sign for Varre near the Mausoleum Dynasty Midpoint.

If you live for chaos and loot, you can summon Varre here and fight him. If you kill him, you'll receive Varre's Bouquet and some Festering Bloody Fingers. Alternatively, you can just let the guy live and leave the quest there if you're not too bothered about what he drops.

It's also worth noting that if you kill Varre during his quest, you won't be able to finish it off without him.

This marks the end of Varre’s questline, but there are three NPC Invaders in the Mohgwyn Palace area known as Nameless White Masks that look a lot like Varre. If you fight all three of them, one of them will drop the War Surgeon Set and White Mask. The White Mask is an exceptional item for Bleed builds, as it will increase the wearer’s attack power whenever blood loss is nearby.

For more on Elden Ring and the strange NPC’s you can meet, take a look at Brother Corhyn and Goldmask’s questline, or Iron Fist Alexander’s bittersweet questline. On top of that, a particularly tough questline that sees you fighting some incredibly cool bosses is Fia’s questline. Give it a go!