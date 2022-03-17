Elden Ring Fia Quest: Where to use the Carian Inverted Statue and get the Mending Rune of the Death Prince

It’s safe to say that near every NPC has some form of quest for you to embark on in Elden Ring, and remember that woman who insisted on holding you at the start of your game? Well, she has one too, and it’s tied to one of the ways you can conclude your adventure.

It's also where you get to use another item which might be burning a hole in your pocket, the Carian Inverted Statue.

With that being said, here’s your spoiler warning for the following quest, as well as how to complete it, and get your hands on the Mending Rune of the Death Prince.

How to start Fia’s quest in Elden Ring

You’ll first encounter Fia in the Roundtable Hold, where she requests to hold you. This brief hug can offer you more than you bargained for, by giving you Baldachin’s Blessing. Baldachin’s Blessing is a consumable item that temporarily boosts your Poise, but will permanently debuff your HP until used.

You can obviously turn down Fia’s request to hold you, but you can only begin her quest after having let her hold you at least once.

How to get Fia’s Weathered Dagger, and what to do with it

After having let Fia hold you for a short while, the next direction for her quest isn’t so obvious.

You’ll need to head to Summonwater Village in northern Limgrave and meet D, Hunter of the Dead. The village is just west of the Summonwater Village Outskirts Site of Grace. You’ll also have to defeat the Tibia Mariner boss here and collect their drop, Deathroot, which comes in handy for D’s quest.

After this, D will relocate to Roundtable Hold. Continue to speak with Fia whenever you return to Roundtable Hold, and Fia will eventually give you a Weathered Dagger. We’re not certain what triggers her to give you this, though.

The Weathered Dagger must be reunited with its original owner, which just so happens to be D. Speak with D in the centre of Roundtable Hold and give him the Weathered Dagger.

Go about whatever else you need to do in Elden Ring, and when you return to Roundtable Hold, D will have been murdered. His corpse can be found in the room past Blacksmith Hewg, with Fia sitting over him.

You’ll be able to loot D’s corpse for Twinned Armor and a Bell Bearing. Speak with Fia finally, where she’ll tell you a brief amount more about her as the Deathbed Companion, and then she’ll vanish.

Where to use the Carian Inverted Statue in Elden Ring

Next, and again, not so obvious, you’ll need to grab the Cursemark of Death and give it to Fia.

To get this item, head to the Divine Tower of Liurnia by using the Carian Inverted Statue at the altar in the Carian Study Hall.

This turns it into a unique upside-down dungeon that eventually leads to the Tower. If you don't have it already, you can get the Carian Inverted Statue from the Snow Witch who gives it to you half way through Ranni's quest.

At the top of the divine tower, there will be a corpse. Loot it for the Cursemark of Death item.

What to do with Twinned Armor and D’s Brother in Elden Ring

Now, you’ll want to head down to the Siofra Aqueduct underground. Venture into the building here, and you’ll find D’s brother sat on a balcony (below the D, Hunter of the Dead icon above), just before the mist that leads to the boss in the area.

Interact with him, and you’ll have the choice to hand over the Twinned Armor, and if you do, he will kill Fia. He’ll also give you the Inner Order gesture.

You can get the armor back after a short while, so don’t worry about losing it forever. Also, if you choose not to give the armor to D’s brother, he’ll show up later on, after the end of Fia’s quest.

Where to find and beat Fia’s Champions in Elden Ring

Next in Fia’s quest, you’ll need to find and defeat Fia’s Champions in Deeproot Depths.

To get here, you can continue on from where D’s brother is and face the boss beyond the mist. You’ll have to face two Valiant Gargoyles, and you can summon D, Hunter of the Dead to help (even though he’s dead).

Beat the bosses, being cautious of their various spinning attacks and large AoE poison spread. Then head forward, grab the arena Site of Grace, and then you can hop in the coffin by the waterfall ahead of you to trigger a small cutscene and be teleported to Deeproot Depths.

Grab the Deeproot Depths Site of Grace and then parkour your way up the tree branches to the right to get to more land. There is another Site of Grace you can grab here by the Finger Reader Crone, just ahead.

Now, continue around the top of the waterfall to your right, grab the Deeproot Depths map fragment, and travel up the tree branches here until you find a small tunnel.

The tree root that starts your ascent to the tunnel begins at the top of the waterfall, near the headless knight and with a fire breathing enemy on it. You want to try to clear out the fire-breathing enemies blocking your path (I used Loretta’s Greatbow) and get near the building in the distance circled above.

From where I was above, I went right and continued along the branch until I passed the building. Then, a broken branch was to the left of me to jump on. I jumped onto it and continued along this branch.

It’ll bring you straight to a platform to hop down onto, with a Site of Grace. The tunnel is just beyond here.

Run through the small tunnel and towards the statue, and Fia’s Champions will appear one by one. I won’t spoil who all of them are, but there’s three of them, and the third one has help too, so you may want to wait before summoning.

Once you’ve been able to clear them out, you’ll get Fia’s Mist and can collect the Across the Roots Site of Grace ahead. Fia will also now have appeared beside the teleport.

How to get the Mending Rune of the Death Prince, and what to do with it

Interact with Fia, and after a short speech, she will present you with a choice. You can say she’s right, or you can say you want to be held. Let her hold you, and she will give you Baldachin’s Blessing again.

While Fia is holding you, choose to ‘Talk in secret’ until she is finished telling you about hallowbrands, and you can then give her the Cursemark of Death that you collected earlier. In return, she gives you Radiant Baldachin’s Blessing.

Rest at the bonfire and speak with her again. Fia will now say goodbye. Rest at the bonfire once more, and Fia will now appear to be asleep.

Interact with Fia now, and you will trigger the ‘Deathbed Dream’. In this ‘Deathbed Dream’, you’ll be facing a legendary dragon in the same arena as Fia’s Champions, Lichdragon Fortissaz.

Once felled, you’ll get the Remembrance of the Lichdragon. Fia will still seem to be asleep once you return, but you can loot her body for the Mending Rune of the Death-Prince.

Rest at the bonfire and return to Fia’s place of rest. Earlier on, if you chose to not oblige with D’s brother's request, he’ll turn up here in D’s gear. As you might expect from Elden Ring by now, he’ll have killed her. You can now loot Fia’s armor.

Rest, and D’s brother will be gone, but he’ll have left the Twinned Armor and Inseparable Greatsword behind him.

This marks the end of Fia’s quest! Keep ahold of the Mending Rune of the Death-Prince, however, as you’ll need this for the Age of Duskborn ending. At the end of the game, use the Mending Rune to see that scenario play out.

For more help with taking on The Lands Between and seeing everything there is to do, check out our comprehensive Elden Ring guide.