Elden Ring D quest and what to do with the Twinned Armor

The Elden Ring D quest is simple in itself, but it’s tied to a broader set of quests that sees you find D’s lost brother and brings conflicting ideals to a head.

Seeing it through to the end takes a long time and involves Ranni’s quest as well. Like much else in Elden Ring, don’t expect to finish this quickly.

How do you start D’s quest in Elden Ring?

D’s quest can begin as soon as you speak to him in Rountable Hold. He’s the one with the golden mask sitting at the Table of Grace who talks about those who live in death. After speaking with him, travel to Summonwater town in Limgrave, north of the the Third Church of Marika, and defeat the Tibia Mariner. Take the Deathroot you obtain back to D in the Hold, then travel to the Bestial Sanctum (we’ve outlined how to do that in our Deathroot guide).

Travel back to the Hold, and you can get some new dialogue out of D. He’ll also sell a few Golden Order (holy, in other words) Incantations. This is technically where D’s quest ends, but it’s not the end for D – yet.

How do you progress D’s quest in Elden Ring?

Keep speaking with Fia (the death hug lady) in the Roundtable Hold. At some point, possibly after you first defeat Godrick, though it seems different for every player, she’ll ask you to help her. She wants you to return a dagger to its rightful owner, and that’s D. Hand it over.

The next step is to fast travel to the Hold again, but we recommend completing Rogier’s questline first, and touching the bloodstain in Stormveil’s crypt after defeating the Ulcerated Tree Spirit there. If not, and you speak to Rogier following the events that unfold, the sorcerer will die.

Travel back to the Hold when you’re ready. Enter the room near the blacksmith to find Fia standing over D’s dead body. Loot his body to get a special Bell Bearing for the Twin Husks and a set of Twinned Armor. Here’s where the quest branches and still involves D.

You’ll need to carry on Fia’s quest, which involves progressing Ranni’s until you obtain the Carian Inverted Statue. After that, you can find D’s brother in Siofra River’s aqueduct and give him the Twinned Armor. Note that if you do, he’ll wake from his eternal (not so eternal now) slumber and murder Fia. If you don’t, he stays asleep and Fia remains alive.

We’ve not yet been able to test how Fia’s death affects the Duskborn ending, but seeing as you still get the Rune of Mending before she dies, it may not have a substantial influence.

