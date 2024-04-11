Ever wanted to melt through a particularly evil enemy with a laser beam in Elden Ring? We’ve all definitely wanted to do this at some point or another, especially when it comes to the games' more annoying enemies. Well, with Comet Azur (and some other items), it can be a reality. A very cheesy reality at that.

Comet Azur is one of Elden Ring’s most powerful spells when used alongside the right items, but even then, it’ll only work against certain enemies that don’t move too much. So, if you were hoping to blast through the likes of Maliketh, I’m afraid you’ll have to find another way to do it.

Comet Azur is a fully ranged version of one of the special moves packaged in the Sword of Night and Flame, allowing wizards access to this powerful offensive tool as a standalone. It's time to warm up the laser, so here’s where to get Comet Azur in Elden Ring.

Where to get Comet Azur in Elden Ring

Comet Azur is found near the Hermit Village in Elden Ring, and is actually given to you by Primeval Sorcerer Azur - the sorcerer who created the spell - himself.

Here's where you can find Comet Azur. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

The only issue with getting your hands on Comet Azur is that you have to traverse most of Mt. Gelmir to be able to reach it. If you’ve already explored the area, simply head northeast of the Craftsman’s Shack Site of Grace.

You’ll run into Demi-Human Queen Maggie, who drops a Memory Stone when felled, so it’s worth killing them. Just behind Maggie, however, you’ll find Azur sitting on his lonesome. Speak with him to be given the Comet Azur Spell.

If, on the other hand, you haven’t explored much of Mt. Gelmir yet, you’ll want to start your journey from the Seethewater River Site of Grace, which is slightly west of Wyndham Ruins in Altus Plateau.

Here's how to reach Comet Azur, starting from the Seethewater River. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

From here, travel northwest around Mt. Gelmir until you reach the Seethewater Terminus Site of Grace. Fort Laiedd will be a short walk away. Head through the lake of lava up ahead on your left (rather than into the Fort), where there’ll be a Magma Wyrm boss that you can choose to defeat or run straight past.

Once past it, you’ll soon reach the Hermit’s Shack. Continue heading east of here to reach the Craftsman’s Shack and collect another Site of Grace finally.

From the Shack, continue northwest and you’ll arrive at the Hermit Village’s boss, Demi-Human Queen Maggie. Much like the other bosses along this route, you can skip her if you want.

Azur is found sitting behind where Maggie spawns, just to the left. There’ll also be a Site of Grace in front of you so you can reset the nearby enemies if needed. Speak to him, and he’ll give you the Comet Azur Spell after a brief period of silence.

The Comet Azur Spell requires a whopping 60 Intelligence to use, but considering how powerful it is, this makes plenty of sense. It will fire a laser projectile at an enemy, and in many instances, is capable of one-shotting slower enemies when used with the right gear.

Comet Azur is best used with a Flask of Wondrous Physick that contains a Cerulean Hidden Tear, as this can eliminate FP consumption altogether for a period of time. You’ll also want to use the Terra Magica Spell before casting Comet Azur, as this will then increase the damage it is capable of doing massively.

For more on Elden Ring, take a look at some other, less demanding Spells and Incantations to add to your arsenal. There’s the Golden Vow Spell, Rock Sling, and Flame of the Fell God that are all worth seeking out, and rather easy to acquire, too.