Elden Ring: Where to find all Grave and Ghost Glovewort Bell Bearings

Gathering materials can be one of the most time-consuming activities in Elden Ring. Yet, to have your Ash companions as powerful as they can be, you need as much Grave Glovewort and Ghost Glovewort as you can carry.

Across The Land Betweens, you'll run into these materials naturally, but Bell Bearings make these materials easily available in one place, not to mention unlimited if you're got the runes to spend.

Glovewort and Ghost Glovewort Bell Bearings can be taken to the Twin Maiden Husks in Roundtable Hold to then have them sell additional items, and having an infinite amount of Glovewort makes upgrading new Spirit Ashes a breeze compared to grinding tunnel after tunnel.

I took an abysmal about of time to get all Bell Bearings, but now my other summons have been given the TLC they needed after the Mimic nerf. These Bell Bearings aren’t the easiest things to find though, unless you know where to look.

Fortunately, our friend over at Arrekz Gaming put together a video detailing where you can find every Grave Glovewort and Ghost Glovewort Bell Bearing, and it’s come in clutch for upgrading all the Spirit Ashes I hadn’t yet had a chance to try out in battle.

Where to find Glovewort Picker's Bell Bearing [1] for Glovewort 1, 2 and 3 in Elden Ring

For the Glovewort Picker's Bell Bearing [1], you’ll need access to Altus Plateau. Head to the Wyndham Ruins here and make your way up the stairs, taking caution of the Tibia Mariner (if you haven’t already defeated them).

Up the stairs there is a door that will take you to Wyndham Catacombs. Traverse through the dungeon normally until you reach the boss, an Erdtree Burial Watchdog. Once felled, they’ll drop Glovewort Picker's Bell Bearing [1], which allows you to buy Grave Glovewort [1], [2], and [3].

Where to find Glovewort Picker's Bell Bearing [2] for Glovewort 4, 5 and 6 in Elden Ring

Much like the last Bell Bearing, the Glovewort Picker's Bell Bearing [2] also needs you to traverse through another dungeon. This time, you’ll need to make your way to the Mountaintops of Giants. Start by heading to Zamor Ruins, and make your way to the chain path that would typically take you to Snow Valley Ruins.

Rather than go across this path, take a sharp right as you approach it, and you’ll head downwards, eventually reaching the Giants Mountaintops Catacombs.

Make your way through the dungeon and defeat the boss, an Ulcerated Tree Spirit. Once felled, they will drop the Glovewort Picker’s Bell Bearing, and you’ll be able to buy Grave Glovewort [4], [5], and [6].

Where to find Glovewort Picker's Bell Bearing [3] for Glovewort 7, 8 and 9 in Elden Ring

The Glovewort Picker's Bell Bearing [3] is in Crumbling Farum Azula, so you won’t be able to grab this one until you’re approaching the endgame in Elden Ring. That is, unless, you use the first teleporter at the Four Belfries to get here much sooner. Be wary if you do this, as the enemies here are incredibly strong.

You’ll need to make your way to the Crumbling Beast Grave Site of Grace. There is a church north-west of here that you need to make your way to, and once inside, go through the south-west door.

There’s a lift to the lakeside here, and the Glovewort Picker's Bell Bearing [3] can be found on a gazebo just ahead. This Bell Bearing will allow you to buy Grave Glovewort [7], [8], and [9].

Where to find Ghost Glovewort Picker's Bell Bearing [1] in Elden Ring

The Ghost Glovewort Picker's Bell Bearing [1] can be found in Nokron, Eternal City. You can get here using the Siofra River Well in east Limgrave, shown below. You’ll need to have defeated Starscourge Radahn first to be able to access the area.

When you find yourself at the entrance to Nokron, also shown below, head ever so slightly north to the gazebo.

There’ll be a corpse inside of here that you can loot the Ghost Glovewort Picker's Bell Bearing [1] from, allowing you to purchase Ghost Glovewort [1], [2], and [3].

Where to find Ghost Glovewort Picker's Bell Bearing [2] in Elden Ring

For Ghost Glovewort Picker's Bell Bearing [2], you’ll need to head to an alternative underground city known as Nokstella. To gain access to the area, you’ll need to make a start on Ranni’s quest line, until you are granted access to the teleporter atop Renna’s Rise.

This teleporter will take you to Ainsel River Main, where you can continue with the quest a little further and head through Uhl Palace Ruins. This will take you through a small tunnel that’ll eventually lead you to Nokstella.

From the entrance to the city, head up the stairs that you see ahead of you and turn left at the top. There’s a doorway here, and inside of that room is a chest containing Ghost-Glovewort Picker's Bell Bearing [2]. This allows you to buy Ghost Glovewort [4], [5], and [6].

Where to find Ghost Glovewort Picker's Bell Bearing [3] in Elden Ring

For the Ghost Glovewort Picker's Bell Bearing [3], you’ll need access to one of the late-game areas, Haligtree. You’ll have to have got the secret medallion and used the Lift of Rold to then go through the Consecrated Snowfield to get here.

When you’re here, you’ll need to make your way to the Drainage Channel Site of Grace. From here, you will need to go outside (right), then along the tree to your left, and traverse down the various branches and columns until you reach a small room.

From inside the building, jump down and go out of the door to your right. Go left outside, and downwards until you reach a set of tombstones, accompanied by some skeletons, with an item.

The enemies here are pretty tough, but you can run past all of them easily enough. The item will be the Ghost Glovewort Picker’s Bell Bearing [3], and allows you to buy Ghost Glovewort [7], [8], and [9].

For more on everything that The Lands Between has to offer, here's our Elden Ring guide.