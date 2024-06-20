How to get to Cerulean Coast island in ER Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree boasts plenty of hidden paths and routes from place to place, and plenty of neat, small, obscured dungeons or areas for keen Tarnished to seek out. One of these is situated on a small island that is south of the Cerulean Coast, but how exactly do you cross the water and get there?

Well, it appears our Tarnished can’t swim all that well, so your route there is no doubt underground. Tracking it down can be tricky though, with the entrance to this underground passage being relatively easy to miss. So, here’s exactly how to get to the small island south of the Cerulean Coast in Shadow of the Erdtree, and what you can find there.

How to access the island south of Cerulean Coast in ER Shadow of the Erdtree

There’s one way in which you can get to the small island off the south of Cerulean Coast in Shadow of the Erdtree, and that’s by using an underground passage.

You'll find a small cavern where my cursor is on this map. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

From the Cerulean Coast West Site of Grace, head southeast towards the dying tree in the distance, and keep right. As you approach, you’ll see there’s a path downwards - by the coast - just before you reach the tree. At the bottom of this small passage is a cavern you can carefully jump into.

Carefully hop down into this cavern. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Once you’re at the bottom, head east past some enemies to grab a Great Grave Glovewort, then head back into the cave and exit via the other way. You’ll find yourself on a small island, and if you climb to the top, you can get the Perfumed Oil of Ranah.

Cross the water and explore the other island and you’ll find the Southern Nameless Mauseoleum. Inside, you’ll be facing with the Dancer of Ranah, and they’re worth beating; they drop the Dancer’s Armor Set which boosts dancer attacks, as well as the Dancing Blade of Ranah. It’s a pretty cool Curved Sword to use but admittedly underwhelming.

