Elden Ring has a lot of different weapons for players to choose from, and it’s safe to say that some stand out from the crowd, and not always for good reason. Of the nine Legendary Armaments in the game, the Golden Order Greatsword is one such weapon; it looks incredibly cool, but isn’t all that impressive to use.

Alas, it’s still one of The Lands Between’s few Legendary Armaments, so achievement hunters and fans of Holy damage will want to seek this one out regardless. In this guide, we explain where to get the Golden Order Greatsword in Elden Ring.

Where to get the Golden Order Greatsword in Elden Ring

The Golden Order Greatsword is a drop from the boss, Misbegotten Crusader, at the Cave of the Forlorn in Elden Ring.

The Cave of the Forlorn can be found in the Consecrated Snowfield. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

The Cave of the Forlorn is found in the Consecrated Snowfield, which can only be accessed after using the Haligtree Secret Medallion on the Grand Lift of Rold. You’ll also need two Stonesword Keys to enter.

Once in the Consecrated Snowfield, you’ll want to head north and then east once you reach the frozen lake. The Cave of the Forlorn’s entrance will be inside a cliff wall along just ahead, and it’ll require two Stonesword Keys to enter.

There’ll also be a Great Wyrm Theodorix near the entrance to the cave, who you may want to avoid entirely, or slay for the three Dragon Hearts that it drops. On top of that, there’s a very annoying Land Octopus right outside the entrance to the cave. Have fun with that!

Throughout the Cave of the Forlorn, there are a few Runes to be found, as well as plenty of Freezing Grease. We recommend grabbing these because Runes are always useful in a pinch, and we found that having means for inflicting Frostbite to be particularly helpful with later boss, Malenia.

Advance through the cave and there’ll soon come a small cavern that you can climb up, leading to a hidden portion of the cave. From here, you’ll then have to carefully platform down. At the very bottom, you’ll be met with the Cave of the Forlorn’s boss, the Misbegotten Crusader. This boss isn’t too troublesome.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

They’re strong against Holy damage, of course, but they are weak to Fire damage, so any fiery weapons or Fire Pots you have can come in use here. And, of course, don’t forget to use your strongest Spirit Ashes if you find yourself struggling.

Once the Misbegotten Crusader has been felled, you’ll be rewarded with plenty of Runes and the Golden Order Greatsword at last.

The Golden Order Greatsword requires 28 Faith, 21 Dexterity, and 16 Strength to wield, and will need Somber Smithing Stones to be upgraded. It primarily scales with Faith, and its Weapon Skill, Establish Order, will summon a Holy-damage explosion around the player, with further attacks sending out Holy projectiles.

Overall, the Golden Order Greatsword is cool to look at, but it leaves a lot to be desired as a weapon. As one of The Lands Between’s nine Legendary Armaments, I expected this thing to feel a touch more powerful than it actually is. Alas, it’s still worth tracking down and giving a go for yourself.

For more on Elden Ring, check out where you can get your hands on a few other Legendary Armaments, such as the Bolt of Gransax, the Sword of Night and Flame, and the Marais Executioner’s Sword.