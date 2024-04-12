There are plenty of brilliant weapons to pick from in Elden Ring, but one early weapon you may struggle to put down is the Bloodhound’s Fang. A Curved Greatsword with a minimal stat requirement, this weapon feels great to use, and is also capable of dishing out plenty of damage and Bleed build-up.

It doesn’t feel quite as overpowered as other Dexterity weapons, such as Rivers of Blood, but it definitely doesn’t feel far off at times. That said, it makes a great addition to any Dexterity or Bleed build, and if you want your hands on this sword, here’s exactly where to get Bloodhound’s Fang in Elden Ring.

Where to get the Bloodhound’s Fang in Elden Ring

Bloodhound’s Fang is a drop from the Bloodhound Knight Darriwil boss at the Forlorn Hound Evergaol in Elden Ring.

This Evergaol is just a short walk southwest of the Agheel Lake South Site of Grace. If you’re yet to grab the Grace, simply head to Agheel Lake (where, unsurprisingly, Flying Dragon Agheel resides), and proceed south.

Here's where you'll find the Forlorn Hound Evergaol. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Once you reach the Agheel Lake South Site of Grace, take a right where the path splits to be taken straight to the Forlorn Hound Evergaol.

In this particular prison, you’ll be fighting with Bloodhound Knight Darriwil, who has been banished to the Evergaol for being a traitor. What exactly makes them a traitor, we don’t know, but they put up a good fight.

If you’ve come across any standard Bloodhound Knights already, you’ll know that these guys are incredibly agile and capable of inflicting devastating amounts of Bleed build-up if you get caught by their attacks. You’ll need patience during this fight, as you’ll likely find yourself dodging more often than attacking.

Once Darriwil has been felled, you’ll receive their weapon, the Bloodhound’s Fang. Easily one of the best weapons in the game, this Curved Greatsword requires just 18 Strength and 17 Dexterity to use, needs Somber Smithing Stones to upgrade, and will have a B scaling with Dexterity at +10.

However, if you don't want to waste precious progression points by upping your strength, you can cut the requirement in half by two-handing the weapon by holding Triangle/Y/E and then pressing the regular attack button. This fact has made the Bloodhound's Fang a must-have for even Dexterity-focused builds.

Its weapon skill, Bloodhound’s Finesse, is one of my favorite things about the weapon and has saved me from a sticky situation more than once. Upon use, you’ll attack your opponent with a slash before automatically dodging backwards. This gives you ample opportunity to create space between yourself and the enemy after attacking, making this weapon great for beginners as well as veterans.

For more on Elden Ring, take a look at some of the other powerful weapons on offer. There’s the Blasphemous Blade, the Dark Moon Greatsword, the Ruins Greatsword, and many more to give a whirl while in The Lands Between.