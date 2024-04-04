If you’re here in search of the best Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring, then you need look no further than Omenkiller Rollo. A perfumer-turned-Omenkiller, Omenkiller Rollo’s job is in his name; killing Omens across The Lands Between. Able to breathe Fire damage at opponents and inflict Bleed on them, he can be a devastating partner when things go right.

My only issue with Omenkiller Rollo is his lack of consistency as a summon, but either way, he is able to take plenty of aggro during fights regardless of whether his damage output is going well or not. If you want to give him a go for yourself, here’s where to get the Omenkiller Rollo Ashes in Elden Ring.

Where to get the Omenkiller Rollo Ashes in Elden Ring

The Omenkiller Rollo Spirit Ashes are a drop from the Fell Twins boss fight in Elden Ring. This is a duo boss fight that will often catch players by surprise as they attempt to travel to the Divine Tower of East Altus.

Travel along this bridge to fight with the Fell Twins. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

From the Forbidden Lands Site of Grace - which is accessible after fighting with Godfrey, First Elden Lord, and Morgott, the Omen King - head west and take the elevator upwards.

From here, head south towards the Divine Tower of East Altus. As you approach, the world will fade to black and you’ll find yourself in a fight with the two Fell Twins.

Fortunately, this fight isn’t too troublesome. You’re essentially going up against two Omen enemies, and believe it or not, they’ll actually approach you one at a time, unlike the later Godskin Duo fight. They’re also weak to most things aside from Holy damage, so you don’t need to worry too much about what you’re going into this fight with.

Given that this is a duo fight, we recommend using your Spirit Ashes where possible. Someone fast and agile like Black Knife Tiche will make light work of both the bosses.

Once the pair of twins have been felled, it’s hard to not wonder whether these two have anything to do with Omen twins, Morgott and Mohg. But that aside, you’ll receive the Omenkiller Rollo Spirit Ashes for your efforts.

Omenkiller Rollo is known as the first Omenkiller, and he quite literally rid himself of any emotional capabilities so that he could do his job of slaying Omen better. While that’s quite brutal, I can’t complain, because he’s an aggressive Spirit Ash who is very fun to watch in battle.

For more on Elden Ring, take a look at the Legendary Ashen Remains you can collect. There’s Lhutel the Headless, Ancient Dragon Knight Kristoff, and Redmane Knight Ogha.