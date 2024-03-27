Elden Ring isn’t short of things to discover. There’s weapons, caves, and Talismans galore for a start, but beyond that, there’s also plenty of Spirit Ashes to find that can help you in a pinch. One such Spirit Ash, which is one of The Lands Between’s Legendary Ashen Remains, is Lhutel the Headless.

Lhutel the Headless is incredibly tough, known for leading the mausoleum soldiers, and for sacrificing herself so that she could protect a ‘soulless demigod’ of sorts. Who that demigod actually was, or is, we’re not sure, but maybe the DLC will clear up some unanswered questions for us…or not. That aside, here’s where to get Lhutel the Headless’ Ashes in Elden Ring.

Where to get the Lhutel the Headless Ashes in Elden Ring

Lhutel the Headless is a drop from the Cemetery Shade boss at Tombsward Catacombs in Elden Ring. So, it’s not too troublesome to get ahold of this Spirit Ash, which is one of the best Spirit Ashes available in The Lands Between.

You can get here from the Church of Pilgrimage or Tombsward Catacombs Site of Grace. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

The Tombsward Catacombs are located in Weeping Peninsula. The closest Site of Grace to this cave is Tombsward, which can be found west of the Minor Erdtree in the area. Alternatively, you can travel south of the Church of Pilgrimage if you have already visited it.

From the Tombsward Site of Grace, travel north along and around the cliff-edge until you eventually come to the opening of the cave, which can be found behind a pillar.

Inside, anticipate lots of skeletons, who will need to be hit again once they’ve been downed to ensure they’re dead for good. On top of that, you can also expect to find some early-game Ghost and Grave Glovewort which you can upgrade your new Spirit Ashes with.

At the end of the catacombs, you’ll come face to face with the Cemetery Shade, who is capable of teleporting during the battle. They’ll wield two blades that can dish out plenty of Bleed damage, so you want to be careful to not get caught in any of their attacks. They can also hurl poisonous spit at you that will render you immobile for a time, so you definitely want to avoid that attack by dodging or standing behind pillars.

Steer clear of this fella's combos. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Melee players can also usually dodge into the Shade’s attacks and remain unscathed, granting them opportunity to attack from behind between the Shade’s combos. If you, on the other hand, find yourself being tripped up by the Cemetery Shade, it’s worth bringing some Staunching Boluses on your next attempt to help alleviate Bleed build-up.

Once the Cemetery Shade has been felled, you will immediately receive Lhutel the Headless’ Spirit Ashes. These are some of Elden Ring’s Legendary Ashen Remains, and they require just 102 FP to use.

