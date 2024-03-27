Elden Ring has an abundance of Spirit Ashes you can summon for some help during The Lands Between’s toughest fights, and some of them are miles better than others. Alas, nothing will stop me from using the Jellyfish Spirit Summon at every opportunity possible, even if there are badass Spirit Ashes such as Cleanrot Knight Finlay to be found.

Hiding away in a chest in the middle of the Haligtree, Cleanrot Knight Finlay’s Spirit Ashes are easily missed, especially since they’re in one of the few late-game areas that is generally unpleasant to explore. To help you out, here’s exactly where to get the Cleanrot Knight Finlay Ashes in Elden Ring.

Where to get the Cleanrot Knight Finlay Ashes in Elden Ring

To access this secret area, you'll first need to have retrieved both halves of the Haligtree Secret Medallion, solved the puzzle of Ordina Liturgical Town, and defeated Loretta, Knight of the Haligtree.

Once that’s out of the way, the closest Site of Grace to Lhutel the Headless’ Ashes is the Prayer Room.

Start from the Prayer Room Site of Grace. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

From here, exit through the door straight ahead of you and keep heading north until you reach the small staircase with two enemies atop it. Advance up the stairs and look down to your right, where you should see an illuminated gazebo with a Teardrop Scarab in it.

Make your way over to this gazebo. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Jump down towards the gazebo using the nearby pillars, and go through the room to your left (west). Defeat the Cleanrot Knight here, and then open the chest at the back of the room to receive the Cleanrot Knight Finlay Spirit Ashes.

A Cleanrot Knight protects the chest containing Cleanrot Knight Finlay's Ashes. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

The Cleanrot Knight Finlay Ashes are one of Elden Ring’s Legendary Ashen Remains, and ultimately, one of the better Spirit Ashes available in The Lands Between. And if you’re wondering how they came to be here, in-game item descriptions state that Finlay survived while fighting in the Battle of Aeonia, and the knight then actually carried Malenia from the battle back to the Haligtree.

They’ll require a whopping 127 FP to summon, and while I prefer the likes of Black Knife Tiche and Redmane Knight Ogha compared to Finlay, there’s no denying that they’re a pretty badass Spirit Ash to have.

They'll require a whopping 127 FP to summon, and while I prefer the likes of Black Knife Tiche and Redmane Knight Ogha compared to Finlay, there's no denying that they're a pretty badass Spirit Ash to have.