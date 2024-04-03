If you’re a hound for Elden Ring lore whatsoever, you’ll know that Leyndell - with thanks to Godwyn - forged a relationship with the ancient dragons after Gransax caused chaos across the city. This meant that people then began worshiping the ancient dragons, and Ancient Dragon Knight Kristoff was one of them… before becoming a Spirit Ash, anyway.

It was this summon that once defeated Godefroy the Grafted, too, so you know they’re not messing around when you summon them for one of your own fights. If you want to get your hands on these Spirit Ashes, which are one of The Lands Between’s six Legendary Ashen Remains, here’s where to get the Ancient Dragon Knight Kristoff Ashes in Elden Ring.

Where to get the Ancient Dragon Knight Kristoff Ashes in Elden Ring

The Ancient Dragon Knight Kristoff Ashes are a drop from the Ancient Hero of Zamor boss at Sainted Hero’s Grave in Elden Ring.

You'll find Sainted Hero's Grave near Leyndell's outskirts. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Sainted Hero’s Grave can be found in Altus Plateau, just west of the gates that surround Leyndell. You can easily get here by traveling west from the Rampartside Path Site of Grace.

Additionally, it’s worth bringing some Stonesword Keys along with you, as this particular grave will have some locked off areas that you won’t be able to access otherwise. If you’re here for the Ancient Dragon Knight Kristoff Ashes and the Ancient Dragon Knight Kristoff Ashes only, however, you don’t need to worry about Stonesword Keys.

Now, once you arrive at Sainted Hero’s Grave, you’ll receive a less than warm welcome from a Black Knife Assassin. This is only the beginning of the chaos you’ll have to face while making your way through this cave, but you should notice some strange lanterns around the place that shine sigils on the floor once you enter. These can be used to damage darkened enemies if you successfully lure them onto the sigil.

On top of that, there is not a lever to open the door to the boss room in this cave. Instead, you’ll need to find the darkened Grave Warden enemy inside the cave and kill them while luring them into the nearby light. The closest light source requires you to drop from the nearby bridge and run through various falling saw traps, but don't worry, this guy is very fast to follow you.

Lure this fella to the nearest light source to kill him. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Once he is dead, the door to the boss room will open, and you can finally come face to face with the Ancient Hero of Zamor.

If you completed the Weeping Evergaol earlier in the game and grabbed Radagon's Scarseal, you’ll have an idea of what to expect when it comes to this boss, as they’re pretty much the same. The Ancient Hero of Zamor wields a curved sword, is incredibly agile, and can inflict Frostbite if you’re not careful.

While this guy can be quite fast, he's not too bad compared to the Black Knife Assassins you'll have come across. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

It’s worth noting that they’re strong to Bleed and Frostbite as a result, but they are weak to Fire and Lightning damage if you have anything that can inflict that. The difference between this boss and the Weeping Evergaol boss is that you can use your Spirit Ashes if needed this time around, so be sure to make the most of them if you’re having a tough time.

For more on Elden Ring, take a look at the other powerful Spirit Ashes you ought to get your hands on. There’s Black Knife Tiche, Redmane Knight Ogha, and Lhutel the Headless just to name a few worth checking out.