There’s plenty of Talismans for players to discover across the forts, caves, and dungeons of Elden Ring, but of course, some Talismans are significantly better than others. The Godfrey Icon - one of multiple Legendary Talismans - is definitely one of The Lands Between’s better Talismans to have equipped.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

If you’re a fan of charged Spells and Skills, or are wielding a powerful weapon like Ranni’s Dark Moon Greatsword, you’ll likely find the Godfrey Icon to be pretty useful during a fight. To give you a helping hand finding it, here’s where to get the Godfrey Icon in Elden Ring.

Where to get the Godfrey Icon Talisman in Elden Ring

The Godfrey Icon Talisman is a drop from the Golden Lineage Evergaol in Elden Ring. To get there, you’ll want to take a specific route from the Grand Lift of Dectus Site of Grace.

You'll need to head northeast and through a small cave to reach this Evergaol. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

From the Grace, take the lift to Altus Plateau. From here, go northeast along the path, gradually going more north and down the cliff ledges. When you see a village ahead of you, take a sharp left and keep to the cliff-edge for now. You’ll wind up going through a small tunnel with some enemies and Beast Bones, and then the Golden Lineage Evergaol will be just up ahead. It will require one Stonesword Key to unlock and access.

Inside the Golden Lineage Evergaol, you’ll be fighting with Godefrey the Grafted. He has a similar moveset to Godrick the Grafted, but hits a lot harder than the early-game boss. He’s also primarily weak to Physical damage, while being strong against Holy damage.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Once you manage to fell Godefrey, you’ll then be rewarded with the Godfrey Icon Talisman. With the Talisman equipped, the attack power of your charged Spells and Skills will be raised by 15%. This means it can be used to enhance Ashes of War, some specific weapons including the Bolt of Gransax, and plenty of Spells and Incantations.

For more on Elden Ring, take a look at where to find some of the best Rune farming spots in the game. On top of that, check out some of the best weapons in the game, as well as where to get Larval Tears if you’re looking to respec.