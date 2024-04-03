Elden Ring isn’t an easy game by any means, but the Tarnished can make it easier on themselves using the Spirit Calling Bell. This allows players to summon a variety of Spirit Ashes to help them out during The Lands Between’s toughest battles, and of them all, there are six Legendary Ashen Remains to seek out.

One of the Legendary Ashen Remains is the Redmane Knight Ogha Spirit Ashes, and once you’ve got your hands on them, you can easily see why they’re hailed as much as they are. So you can see Redmane Knight Ogha in action, here’s where to get the Redmane Knight Ogha Ashes in Elden Ring.

Where to get the Redmane Knight Ogha Ashes in Elden Ring

The Redmane Knight Ogha Spirit Ashes are a drop from a Putrid Tree Spirit boss in the War-Dead Catacombs in Elden Ring.

You'll find the War-Dead Catacombs in Radahn's boss arena. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Now, if you’re wondering where the hell the War-Dead Catacombs are, they’re actually found inside of Radahn’s boss arena after beating him. From the Starscourge Radahn Site of Grace, simply gallop northeast towards the edge of the beach, where you’ll soon see the entrance to this catacomb.

Inside the War-Dead Catacombs, you can expect to find some Ghost and Grave Glovewort, as well as the Collapsing Stars Spell hidden in a chest, which we recommend grabbing if you’re running an Intelligence build or a fan of using Gravity magic.

Once you reach the catacomb, head inside and explore as thoroughly as you’d like, but anticipate lots of spectral enemies (including Redmane Knights). Once you reach the lever to the boss room, you can return back to the main room here and prepare to face the boss; a Putrid Tree Spirit.

This is unlikely to be your first rodeo with a Tree Spirit, as Ulcerated versions of the enemy can be found as early as Fringefolk Hero’s Grave and Stormveil Castle. This, however, might be your first time fighting with a Putrid Tree Spirit. The difference between the two being that Putrid Tree Spirits can inflict Scarlet Rot on player.

These bosses are less than pleasant. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

This is particularly unpleasant given how large and mobile the boss is, meaning they can spread Scarlet Rot with ease. As a result, we recommend preparing for this fight with an Incantation - Flame, Cleanse Me - or with some Preserving Boluses. If you have any Gravity Spells, now is the time to use them, as these can help you with attempting to stagger the Putrid Tree Spirit and get some free hits in.

With something to help cleanse you of Scarlet Rot and something to help you stagger the boss, time your attacks carefully and this fight should be over quickly enough with a little patience. And the fight is well worth it, too, as you’ll be rewarded with both a Golden Seed and the Redmane Knight Ogha Spirit Ashes.

Redmane Knight Ogha is a phenomenal Spirit Ash, especially when using their ranged attacks. They are particularly great to use against aggressive bosses that melt through summons, such as Commander Niall or the Fire Giant, as they can target their enemies while remaining a safe distance away.

For more on Elden Ring, take a look at where to get some other powerful Spirit Ashes, such as Lhutel the Headless, Cleanrot Knight Finlay, and Black Knife Tiche.