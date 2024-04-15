In Elden Ring, you can choose to infuse your basic weapons with Ashes of War, which can give otherwise boring weapons a whole new lease of life. That said, there are a lot of Ashes of War to choose from, so we’ve picked some of the best to walk you through finding, including the Hoarfrost Stomp.

Upon use, Hoarfrost Stomp releases a barrage of misty ice in front of the player, damaging and inflicting Frostbite upon those it touches. If you’re lucky, it’ll also stun your enemies and prevent them from attacking, making it a pretty exceptional Ash of War to use.

In the early days of Elden Ring, when the game was first released, Hoarfrost Stomp was like a cheat code. It was so powerful that it was one of the few items to get nerfed in a later patch. It's still good in its current state though, so here’s where to get the Hoarfrost Stomp Ash of War in Elden Ring.

Where to get Hoarfrost Stomp in Elden Ring

The Hoarfrost Stomp Ash of War is a drop from a Teardrop Scarab in Liurnia of the Lakes in Elden Ring. The issue with this, however, is that this specific Teardrop Scarab is also invisible…

Hoarfrost Stomp is a short walk away from Caria Manor. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

To reach the invisible Scarab, make your way to the Main Caria Manor Gate Site of Grace. From here, travel to the pond that is a short walk to the east and marked on the above map.

You should see some small, glistening footprints in the pond, and these belong to the invisible Scarab that we’re searching for. Follow the footprints and attack whenever the Scarab approaches you. After hitting it, you’ll find yourself in possession of the Hoarfrost Stomp Ash of War.

Wait until the Scarab approaches you and hit it. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

An absolutely formidable Ash of War that was nerfed not long after release, given how easy it was to make light work of enemies while using it, Hoarfrost Stomp produces a bunch of frozen mist in front of the player, dealing Magic Damage and inflicting Frostbite on those it touches.

Even following the nerf, the ability is still great for staggering enemies, and worth using if you’re planning on running a Dexterity or Intelligence build. It’s also great for coming up against the Godskin Duo or clearing out mobs of enemies.

